Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | ISL 2020-21

Having been knocked out of the competition, Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Sunday. The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters are one of just three teams in the competition to have a point-to-match ratio of less than one. Picking up 3 victories in 18 matches, they only have 16 points in the bag.

The Blasters have scored 22 goals this season, however, they have also conceded 33 times, the joint-most by any team, alongside Odisha FC.

Coach @ishuberk insists the boys have enough to play for in the last 2 games of the season

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have scored just 16 times in 19 matches, and are tied with Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal for netting the least number of goals in the competition. They have also played out the most number of draws in the league (10).

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters have just three wins to their name against Chennaiyin FC, while the Marina Machans have won six times in the past against them. Six encounters between the two sides have ended in a draw.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC team news

Kerala Blasters will play the next two matches under the helm of Ishfaq Ahmed (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters will be missing Sandeep Singh in the back-line after the youngster picked up his fourth yellow card of the season. Apart from that, they have no other suspension concerns.

Chennaiyin FC's midfield maestro Anirudh Thapa is slowly regaining his fitness. He is expected to play the entire ninety minutes against Kerala Blasters.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Probable Starting XIs

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes (GK), Lalruatthara, Abdul Hakku, Bakary Kone, Denechandra Meetei, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Juande, Rahul KP, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Manuel Lanzarote, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestyr, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

Chennaiyin FC have looked threatening recently, converting their opportunities into goals. With Kerala Blasters conceding goals aplenty, it might be an easy win for the Marina Machans.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 0-3 Chennaiyin FC