ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) continues as the second round of fixtures rolls on. Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC are all set to take on Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in search of their first win this season.

The matches are being held across three venues (Fatorda Stadium, Tilak Maidan, GMC Stadium) in Goa behind closed doors. The ISL teams are operating inside the bio-bubble ecosystem as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions across the nation.

Bengaluru FC started out against FC Goa in their ISL 2020-21 opener and the fixture delivered on its hype with an evenly-contested 2-2 draw. The Blues let a 2-0 lead slip and allowed FC Goa to mount a comeback and share the points.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat has managed to retain the core of last season's team that bowed out of the playoffs at the semifinal stage. The skipper Sunil Chhetri leads their attack alongside new signing Kristian Opseth. Aussie midfielder Erik Paartalu operates as the defensive medio alongside young Indian talent Suresh Singh Wangjam. They also have the electric duo of Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh along the wings to launch attacks and deliver crosses for their attackers.

Hyderabad FC got their ISL 2020-21 campaign off to a flyer when they grabbed a 1-0 win over Odisha FC. This win marked their first-ever clean sheet in their history since they made their ISL debut last season.

The Nizams' key striker Aridane Santana scored the solitary goal from the spot-kick to seal three points for them. Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca deployed youngsters Ashish Rai and Nikhil Poojary as wing-backs to use their pace well on the flanks. They dominated the proceedings on the park against Odisha FC and will aim to repeat their heroics against Bengaluru FC as well.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC squad undergoing training ahead of their Hyderabad FC clash (Image - Bengaluru FC Twitter)

Bengaluru FC are likely to go into this match with the same line-up as they did against FC Goa. Youngster Suresh Singh Wangjam was impressive alongside Erik Paartalu in the midfield and Cleiton Silva looked threatening in attack. Ashique Kuruniyan was used on the left flank and worked very hard, contributing in both attack and defense.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC squad during training (Image - Hyderabad FC Twitter)

Hyderabad FC are also likely to maintain the playing XI from the side that grabbed the win over Odisha FC.

Aridane Santana is key for them in attack while the duo of Joao Victor and Lluis Sastre are responsible for creating chances for the Nizams. The young duo of Ashish Rai and Nikhil Poojary did good work on the flanks as wing-backs and could prove handy in opening up spaces against Bengaluru FC.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

