ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the first match of the ninth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC are currently placed on the third spot in the ISL standings with 12 points from seven matches. Jamshedpur FC are three rungs below the Blues, on the sixth position with 10 points from their eight fixtures.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Bengaluru FC

Head coach Carles Cuadrat faced his first defeat of the ISL 2020-21 season when Bengaluru FC lost 1-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan. After an unbeaten streak of six matches, the Blues were undone by a solitary strike by David Williams.

Bengaluru FC used the pairing of Juanan and Rahul Bheke in the backline with Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke on the flanks. The attacking trio of Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown, and Sunil Chhetri worked well in the frontline.

Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri have been the key goalscorers for the Bengaluru side so far. With their possession-based attacking play, the Blues will be a tough side to beat for Jamshedpur FC.

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

"We know that ATKMB will fight for the playoffs and Asian slots. My players understood the match plan, showed their physicality and were close to getting something from the game."



The boss gave us his thoughts following #ATKMBBFC. #WeAreBFC https://t.co/LydRehroVG — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 22, 2020

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC's run of remaining unbeaten for six matches came to an end when they lost 2-1 against FC Goa. Head coach Owen Coyle will hope his side is able to bounce back after the minor setback.

Rehenesh TP has been a solid presence between the sticks for the Red Miners, with 22 saves in the competition so far. The overseas duo of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley have helmed the backline with consistency.

Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis is one of the most dangerous attackers in the ISL with six goals. His form will be crucial against a solid Bengaluru FC defensive line-up.

Injured - David Grande

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Pushing hard ahead of our upcoming game against the Blues! 💪#BFCJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/nqzTrKx6BK — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 27, 2020

At what time does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC & Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: December 28, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV