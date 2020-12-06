The new week kicks off in the Indian Super League (ISL) as high-flyers ATK Mohun Bagan take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas will be mighty confident coming into the clash against Jamshedpur. They have had three consecutive wins to start their ISL 2020-21 campaign. After their wins over Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal, the Mariners bagged a close win over Odisha FC.

Roy Krishna has been the standout performer for the ATK Mohun Bagan side, having scored in each of the three matches. His last-minute winner helped the side clinch all three points against Odisha FC.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are still in the hunt for their first win in this ISL season. They have garnered two points in three matches, after starting out with a loss and following it up with two draws.

Owen Coyle's men have been dangerous in their attack with Nerijus Valskis leading the line. Behind him, Jamshedpur FC have the talented Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, and Aitor Monroy as creators. However, their defence has been vulnerable and their goalkeepers have been inconsistent.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Antonio Habas is unlikely to tamper with the ATK Mohun Bagan side that has been on a winning spree in the ISL so far. David Williams has played a stellar supporting role to Roy Krishna in the attack and could start or come off the bench. The defence will be in high spirits with three straight clean sheets so far in their ISL campaign.

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Jamshedpur FC

Owen Coyle will back his team's attacking line to continue to deliver, despite taking on a tough ATK Mohun Bagan. TP Rehenesh will likely be stationed between the sticks as he makes his return after the suspension.

Injured - David Grande

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: December 7, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV