Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in the eighth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The final match before the short Christmas break will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

The Red Miners are placed fifth on the ISL standings with 10 points from their seven matches so far. On the other hand, FC Goa have dropped to the seventh spot and have eight points after two consecutive losses.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Head coach Owen Coyle will be pleased with his side's progress in the early stages of the ISL 2020-21 season. After starting their season with a loss against Chennaiyin FC, they have turned their fortunes around.

Since the defeat in their ISL season opener, Jamshedpur FC have managed to stay unbeaten for six matches in a row. They have drawn four and won two of their matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven.

Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis has been their go-to man in front of the goal. The reigning ISL Golden Boot Award winner has scored six goals in seven matches so far.

Injured - David Grande

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

FC Goa

The Gaurs have had a topsy turvy start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign. In seven matches, they have won two, drawn two, and lost three so far, garnering eight points.

After wins over Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC, Juan Ferrando's side lost to ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC.

Igor Angulo couldn't score in their last two ISL fixtures, but the Spaniard will back himself to deliver in the upcoming one. Jorge Ortiz Mendoza found the net in the match against Chennaiyin FC.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa kick off?

India: December 23, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV