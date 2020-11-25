The second round of matches have kicked off in the Indian Super League (ISL) as fan favorites Kerala Blasters FC are set to take on NorthEast United FC. The match will be held behind closed doors at the GMC Stadium in Bamboli, Goa as the season continues inside the bio-bubble ecosystem due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Kerala Blasters FC ended up losing their ISL 2020-21 season opener 0-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Blasters' head coach Kibu Vicuna will be considerably happy with his team's performance as they worked the ball around well and created a good number of chances. He will hope for a more clinical display in front of the goal from his attackers as they take on the disciplined NorthEast United defense.

NorthEast United FC pulled off an unexpected 1-0 win over the much-touted Mumbai City FC side in their ISL opening match. Under new head coach Gerard Nus, the Highlanders put up a gritty performance against the Mumbai City side.

They managed to nullify the Islanders' attacking unit and absorbed the pressure well to defend their lines. They were rewarded with a penalty towards the start of the second half and NEUFC's Ghanaian recruit Kwesi Appiah was on target with the spot kick. Nus' men held on to the slim lead and clinched the three points to get their ISL season off to a bright start.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC's Sahal Abdul Samad in training (Image - Kerala Blasters Media)

Kerala Blasters FC manager Kibu Vicuna will rue their missed chances in their loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL opener. He will be hoping that his attackers deliver in front of the goal, especially Gary Hooper who will be aiming to notch up his first goal in the ISL.

The Blasters' promising left-back Nishu Kumar missed out on playing in the opener due to an injury concern and could be doubtful for this game as well. Gary Hooper will continue to lead the striking force for the Kerala side.

Injured: Rahul KP

Doubtful: Nishu Kumar

Suspension: None

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC players at a training session (Image - NorthEast United FC Twitter)

NorthEast United FC defied all the odds when they managed to overcome Mumbai City FC in their first match in the ISL 2020-21. Gerard Nus will expect his side to carry on the momentum into the match against Kerala Blasters as well.

Ashutosh Mehta impressed on the right flank for the Highlanders and will continue to be deployed there. Federico Gallego could be given a starting role after impressing off the bench against Mumbai City FC.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

At what time does the match between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: November 26, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV