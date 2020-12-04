Weekend action in the Indian Super League (ISL) rolls on as NorthEast United FC are all set to take on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Saturday.

The Highlanders have started off well in their ISL 2020-21 campaign with five points from three games so far. After starting out with a win over Mumbai City FC, they went on to draw their two fixtures against Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa.

Head coach Gerard Nus will be confident heading into the clash against ISL newcomers SC East Bengal. NorthEast United FC have been very resilient in their defence, which was evident from their match against the Gaurs. They managed to curtail a highly attacking team and held them to a draw.

On the other end, SC East Bengal have had a disappointing beginning to their ISL journey so far. They lie at the bottom of the standings with two losses from two games, having conceded five goals and scored none yet.

SC East Bengal Head coach Robbie Fowler will hope his side are able to snap their losing streak and finally hit their strides when they take on NorthEast United FC. They are in for a tough task as NorthEast United FC have firepower in their attack with Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Team News

NorthEast United FC

Head coach Gerard Nus is unlikely to make any major changes to the side that faced FC Goa in the Highlanders' previous ISL fixture. It would be interesting to see if Nus goes with Kwesi Appiah or Idrissa Sylla, or decides to go all out with both of them in attack.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

SC East Bengal

Robbie Fowler has some head-scratching decisions to make after the poor start to the campaign for the Red and Golds. With defender Daniel Fox doubtful after coming off midway against Mumbai City FC, we could see Rana Gharami back in the line-up.

The Englishman also has to choose between Balwant Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua in attack as the former has been ineffective so far.

We're working very hard every day to get better. Our perseverance will bear fruit.



Injuries - Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova

Doubtful - Daniel Fox

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

India: December 5, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV