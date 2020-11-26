The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to witness one of the most anticipated clashes this season in the form of the Kolkata Derby. ISL debutants SC East Bengal are set to make their foray into the league against their famed arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

The entire tournament is being held inside the bio-bubble ecosystem due to the COVID-19 restrictions and the matches are being held without any fans in attendance.

SC East Bengal come into the ISL under their new head coach Robbie Fowler with aspirations to make an immediate impact. They will have their task cut out having to face their traditional rivals in their opening clash itself.

The Kolkata giants have made some top-notch signings of experienced campaigners such as Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth and the 'Mizo Sniper' Jeje Lalpekhlua. They will aim to get off to a good start in the Derby clash and begin their debut ISL campaign with flying colors.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC come into this encounter on the back of a well-earned victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2020-21 opener. The Mariners' key striker Roy Krishna was on target to clinch the three points for his team.

With the stellar defensive pairing of Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri at the back, ATK Mohun Bagan are well equipped to counter the East Bengal attack.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match center for the match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which will be bringing you all the updates from the match and ISL live in real-time.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Team News

Advertisement

SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal players undergoing training drills (Image - SC East Bengal Twitter) n

SC East Bengal are set to play their first-ever ISL game and head coach Robbie Fowler will aim to begin with a positive outing against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

With a squad composed of experienced campaigners, the lack of playing time for some of the Indian players like Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Jeje Lalpekhlua over the past year could be a concern for the Red and Golds. However, with a good contingent of overseas signings, they will aim to deliver the result against the Mariners.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan squad in training (Image - ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter)

ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping that the injury issue to their winger Michael Soosairaj is not a big one and he is back in the squad again.

Roy Krishna will lead their attack with Spaniard Edu Garcia slotting in behind him in the midfield. Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri and Pritam Kotal are expected to play as the three-man defense with Arindam Bhattacharya keeping his place between the sticks.

Injured: Joby Justin

Doubtful: Michael Soosairaj

Suspension: None

At what time does the match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan FC kick off?

India: November 27, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV