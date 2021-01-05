ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs FC Goa

Matchday 10 action continues in the ISL as SC East Bengal get ready to face off against FC Goa. The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan.

Kolkata giants SC East Bengal finally clinched their first win in the ISL, defeating strugglers Odisha FC with a 3-1 scoreline. The victory means the Red and Golds have garnered 6 points from eight matches so far.

After two consecutive wins in their recent matches, FC Goa have climbed their way into the top four of the ISL standings. With four wins, two draws and three losses, they have accumulated 14 points from nine matches.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Team News

SC East Bengal

English head coach Robbie Fowler got the first taste of victory in the ISL as his side convincingly defeated the Kalinga Warriors. The 3-1 scoreline saw strikes from overseas imports, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and new signing Bright Enobakhare.

The victory will certainly boost the spirits as the Red and Golds will aim to use it as a launchpad for the second half of the season. New signing Raju Gaikwad got a start in the defence right away, after coming on board a few days earlier.

East Bengal will need a strong defensive performance again when they take on the attacking FC Goa side.

Injured - Lalramchullova, Loken Meitei

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

FC Goa

Head coach Juan Ferrando will be pleased with his side's positive response in the last couple of matches. After losing a couple of matches on the trot, the Gaurs have rallied well to win against Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC.

With the dangerous Igor Angulo in their attack, they are a threat to any defence in the ISL. The Goan defence comprises the center-back pairing of Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie who have been impressive.

With a well-balanced squad of Indian and overseas talents, FC Goa will back themselves to complete a hat-trick of ISL victories.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Our boys are in full force as they get ready to face SC East Bengal on Wednesday. 🙌🏻#RiseAgain #SCEBFCG pic.twitter.com/eLoMbSwnqI — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 3, 2021

At what time does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa kick off?

India: January 6, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs FC Goa on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of SC East Bengal vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV