ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC

SC East Bengal will lock horns with Odisha FC in the final match of the ninth game-week at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. It will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

The two sides presently occupy the bottom two spots of the ISL standings. Both are in the hunt for their maiden win of the season.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Team News

SC East Bengal

Head coach Robbie Fowler's wait for his first ISL win continues as the Red and Golds take on Odisha FC. East Bengal are on a run of two consecutive draws after their loss against Hyderabad FC.

Matti Steinmann scored two goals against Chennaiyin FC in their last match and has emerged as a crucial cog in their midfield. He has been controlling the tempo of the game from the middle of the park in every match.

Anthony Pilkington has been the key performer for the side and will be vital for the Kolkata giants as they aim for their maiden win.

Injured - Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Odisha FC

Head coach Stuart Baxter's disastrous ISL 2020-21 campaign continues. The Kalinga Warriors have lost five matches and drawn two. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the ISL points table.

They managed to break their four-match losing streak with a draw against NorthEast United FC. Cole Alexander and Diego Mauricio was on target for Odisha FC as they rescued a point against the Highlanders.

Manuel Onwu and Diego Mauricio have been impressive so far but will aim to be more clinical in front of the goal. Odisha FC have scored only five goals this season but have conceded 11.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Odisha FC kick off?

India: January 3, 2021, 5:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV