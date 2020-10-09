ISL 2020-21: Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler appointed as East Bengal manager

Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal FC have announced the appointment of England and Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as the head coach for the upcoming season as hinted at in earlier reports by Sportskeeda. Robbie Fowler will take charge of East Bengal as the manager besides coaching the team.

Robbie Fowler comes with huge playing experience in England. He played 568 official club football games, scored 248 goals and made 41 assists in his career. He also played 21 games for the England national team.

Fowler has managerial experience with A-League side Brisbane Roar whom he coached in the 2019-20 season. Fowler's appointment means that East Bengal's foreign contingent is expected to be predominantly British, with Scott Neville, Danny Fox and Anthony Pilkington having already agreed personal terms and wages.

“We are happy to appoint the legendary Robbie Fowler as the Head Coach for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season. It is a two-year contract as of now but we hope to have a long, fruitful and trophy-laden collaboration. Robbie comes in with a wealth of experience having played with and against the best,” Mr H. M. Bangur, Managing Director of Shree Cement, said.

“Besides Robbie, we have appointed seven foreign coaches who have top-level coaching experience. We hope our coaching staff will not only help the club achieve success but also the league as a whole,” he added.

Robbie Fowler brings with him British experience

Fowler brings with him an experienced group of backroom staff from the British Isles and will be assisted by East Bengal legend Renedy Singh. Fowler is known for his 3-4-3/3-1-4-2 formation and his team will be expected to play pragmatic football complemented by British finesse.

Fowler's backroom staff includes Anthony Grant (assistant coach), Terence McPhillips (set-piece coach), Robert Mimms (goalkeeping coach), Jack Inman (sports scientist), Michael Harding (physiotherapist) and Joseph Walmsley (analyst).

Robbie Fowler will arrive with his staff in Goa next week. East Bengal's Indian contingent is also set to undergo preliminary coronavirus tests from the upcoming week.