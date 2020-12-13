ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 4 things we learned

NorthEast United FC played their sixth game of the Indian Super League 2020-21 (ISL) against Chennaiyin FC. Whenever these two teams have come face to face, it has been a goal-fest. NorthEast United went into the game without losing a single game this season. Chennaiyin have had a poor start to the season, having won just one of their first four games.

The first half was a cagey affair. Both teams organised themselves in a defensive manner, so that they didn't have to concede. NorthEast United did have a few chances in the first half to get ahead, but they failed to convert those chances into goals. The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half saw both the teams venturing a bit more forward. This led to more gaps in defence for both the teams. Both teams missed chances in the second half and the game ended nil-nil.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from the NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC game.

#4 NorthEast United FC still in the process of finding their best eleven

NorthEast United FC have started every game this season with a different eleven compared to what they had for the previous game. The Highlanders have utilised 21 players this season already.

Coach Gerard Nus is still trying to get his perfect combination in place. All his players performing up to the expectations has put the coach in a quandary.

Since Nus can play only 11 players in the starting line-up, he has been changing his players according to the opponents. While the changes seem to be working for the time being, it is not a solution for the long run.

#3 NorthEast United defensively strong but lacking in attack

Advertisement

The Highlanders are unbeaten this season, and the main reason for being unbeaten has been their defence. The likes of Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, and Gurjinder Kumar have strengthened the defence. These four, along with Mashoor and Provat, have been exceptional this season. The best part of the NorthEast United FC defence has been the way everyone has been covering for their teammates.

NorthEast United have issues in attack. They haven't been able to score much from open play. Some of the goals they have scored, have been a result of defensive blunders, rather than swift attacking moves. Without Federico Gallego, NorthEast United have been facing issues in attack as they don't have anyone who can play the role of a creator in the midfield.

#2 Chennaiyin FC miss Anirudh Thapa

The only game Chennaiyin won this season was proof of how vital Anirudh Thapa is for them. The Indian national team midfielder plays the box-to-box role for Chennaiyin to perfection. Thapa is crucial for Chennaiyin as he helps them retain possession. He also gets the odd goal to secure a victory in tough times.

Today Thapa came on for Chennaiyin in the second half after a brief injury lay-off. During the span Anirudh Thapa was missing for Chennaiyin, they looked like a team that was missing a wheel. In the last 15 minutes that Thapa played today, Chennaiyin looked a different side compared to the previous 60 minutes. Chennaiyin FC will hope that Thapa regains full fitness soon as they need him on the pitch.

Advertisement

#1 A tale of missed chances and steady defending for both teams

Chennaiyin FC strikers were wasteful today (Image courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC clashes had always proved to be a goal-fest earlier. Today the goal-fest didn't happen as both the teams squandered some excellent chances.

NorthEast United were guilty of missing more chances, while Chennaiyin missed the easier of chances.

Idrissa Sylla was guilty of missing a golden opportunity when he had just the keeper in front of him, but the striker placed the ball wide. Sylla should have finished off some of the other chances he had, but he missed them.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was guilty of missing the chance of the game in the second half. He skied the ball from 7yards out with the entire goalpost in front of him.

While the attackers of both the teams were missing chances, credit should be given to the defenders of both teams.