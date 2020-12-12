ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news and more

NorthEast United FC will host Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. The Highlanders are yet to lose a game so far this season while Chennaiyin FC have lost two games on the trot in their last two fixtures.

The Highlanders began their current campaign with a surprising 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC and went on to draw their next two games against Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. They returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal before playing to another draw in their last game against Bengaluru FC.

Chennaiyin FC won their first game of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC. However, they have not won a single fixture ever since. They drew with Kerala Blasters FC and lost two consecutive games to Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC.

A win for NorthEast United FC will propel them to the top of the table while Chennaiyin FC can make it to the top four if they pick up the 3 points on offer.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head

NorthEast United FC have a considerably big lead when it comes to the head-to-head with Chennaiyin FC. The Highlanders have won 6 games while the Super Machans have been victorious on 3 occasions. Three clashes between the two teams have ended in draws.

NorthEast United FC form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Chennaiyin FC form guide: W-W-D-L

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC team news

Gerard Nus went with a textbook 4-3-3 formation with a single pivot in Khassa Camara at the centre of the pitch in the team's last game. Luis Machado is likely to start again to chip in with his prominent runs and crosses from the left-wing. He will be joined by VP Suhair on the right flank.

The line-up will be spearheaded by Kwesi Appiah up front despite a small chance of Idrissa Sylla replacing him.

The midfield will include regular starters like former Aizawl FC midfielder Rochharzela and Lalrempuia Fanai. The team's backline will be led by Dylan Fox and Benjamin Lambot as usual, with Gurjinder Kumar and Ashutosh Mehta as the full-backs. Gurmeet will start between the sticks for NorthEast United FC.

Chennaiyin FC have some minor injury concerns. However, the injuries are mild in nature and Anirudh Thapa, Enes Sipovic and Esmael Goncalves might see some playing time during the game. Jakub Sylvestr, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev and Rafael Crivellaro will start up front and Lallianzuala Chhangte will take up his usual spot on the left-wing.

Deepak Tangri and Germanpreet Singh are expected to act as double pivots ahead of the four-man defence. Enes Sipovic's fitness will determine his place at the back and Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, and Reagan Singh will accompany him. Vishal Kaith will be the team's goalkeeper for the fixture.

Esmael Goncalves. (Image: ISL)

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurmeet (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot (C), Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai, Rochharzela, Kwesi Appiah, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.

Chennaiyin FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Jakub Sylvestr.

NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

NorthEast United FC are a side with a very cohesive defensive mindset. Gerard Nus' side has been extremely disciplined on the pitch and have looked like the most-improved team in the league.

Chennaiyin FC are currently going through a sudden slump in this year's ISL, but have the talent to turn things around. The quality of both the sides are on par with each other, which may result in yet another interesting stalemate.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC

Where to watch

The game will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and JIO TV.

All the LIVE updates from the game will also be available at the Sportskeeda Exclusive LIVE Match Center.