ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news and more

After a couple of draws, NorthEast United FC will look to return to winning ways when they host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

NorthEast United FC have been one of the most improved sides in the current season of the ISL. They are one of the three sides yet to lose a game. They began their season on a high, with an extraordinary 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC.

Since then, they have drawn 4 out of their subsequent 5 games. They shared the spoils with Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, and Chennaiyin FC. Their second win of the season came at the expense of SC East Bengal, with a 2-0 scoreline.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have looked like a proper mid-table club so far. They have been dropping points in regular intervals, but clinching wins over the tougher teams in the league. They began their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC, but have been unbeaten since then. They drew with Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal. Their only win came up surprisingly over the in-form ATK Mohun Bagan FC, with a 2-1 scoreline.

The Highlanders have an opportunity to breach the top of the table with a win while Jamshedpur FC can break into the top-four with a win as well.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC entered the ISL in the 2017-18 season along with Bengaluru FC. The Red Miners have faced NorthEast United FC on six occasions in the last three seasons.

Both teams have a knack for drawing games, which is evident from their recent form as well. The same is reflected in the head-to-head stats between these two sides. Five games have ended as draws while the only win was registered by Jamshedpur FC back in February 2018 with a 1-0 scoreline.

NorthEast United FC form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Jamshedpur FC form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Nerijus Valskis will be a threat to NorthEast United FC. (Image: ISL)

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC team news

NorthEast United's Gerard Nus has all his players available for selection against Jamshedpur FC. On the contrary, Owen Coyle will miss the services of his prominent playmaker Aitor Monroy in the midfield. The Spaniard is suspended after being sent off in their last game against Mumbai City FC. Indian youngster Amarjit Singh Kiyam is expected to play the role of the pivot in the midfield.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurmeet (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia (C), Ninthoinganba Meetei, Idrissa Sylla, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.

Jamshedpur FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh (GK), Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley (C), Karan Amin, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction

Both the teams have been very economic in terms of conceding goals. Gerard Nus and Owen Coyle like to secure their defenses at the back and then poach their opponents with counter-attacking moves. The fixture is slated to be an interesting tactical affair with both sides expected to be cautious in their approach.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC