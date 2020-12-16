Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC are among the three teams unbeaten in the Hero ISL 2020-21 (Image credits: ISL Media)
Bengaluru FC are among the three teams unbeaten in the Hero ISL 2020-21 (Image credits: ISL Media)
Azhar Mohamed
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 16 Dec 2020, 21:37 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Odisha FC have lost four of their five matches and face a tough challenge when they come up against an unbeaten Bengaluru FC side in Match number 31 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

The Juggernauts will be eager to end their winless streak, but they know that it won't be any easy, given the confidence of their opponents. The Blues' form has seen an uprise and they will look forward to another favourable result.

Carles Cuadrat has a full-strength squad available to him, while Odisha FC's Marcelinho remains doubtful due to a shoulder injury.

Odisha FC are yet to solve their defensive issues, something that was an area of concern last season as well. The club has suffered from a lack of structure and has conceded easy goals. It is something that Stuart Baxter needs to address on priority, if they are to go deep into the season.

Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - All you need to know

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC have met twice before, with Bengaluru FC emerging victorious on both occasions. The first game ended in a 1-0 win, while the second game was a 3-0 win for the Blues.

Results of last two ISL matches between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC

Advertisement

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC (4 December 2019)

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Odisha FC (22 January 2020)

Top goals scored this season

Odisha FC - Diego Maurício (2)

Bengaluru FCCleiton Silva (2), Sunil Chhetri (2), Juanan (2)

Clean sheets this season

Odisha FC - 0

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2)

The match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC is set to be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English), Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD with live streaming available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Published 16 Dec 2020, 21:37 IST
ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC Odisha Football Club Sunil Chhetri Marcelinho ISL Analysis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी