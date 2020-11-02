ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal release home, away, and third kits for upcoming season

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, SC East Bengal has officially released their first, second and third kits, each with a distinct meaning behind the design and patterns.

In the home kit, the ISL side has retained its traditional red and gold colour schemes and added to it with a flame-like pattern towards the bottom. This is synonymous with the flames that East Bengal has in its logo.

On the other hand, SC East Bengal's away kit features a white and black colour scheme. This is unique as it alludes to the Hilsa fish, which supporters of East Bengal feast upon and celebrate each time their club wins a match.

"The away kit in blue and white is a cheeky nod to the Ilish or Hilsa fish that is inextricably associated with families that famously feast on Hilsa after an East Bengal win," the club wrote in its official Instagram post.

"The design can be interpreted as fish scales, armour or water to depict the waters that flow between and forever connect East and West Bengal, and provide life and livelihood to its people," the club explained in the Instagram post.

SC East Bengal's third kit is inspired by the Royal Bengal Tiger

While Daniel Fox is modeling SC East Bengal's away kit, as seen above, the third kit is modeled by Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhlua. The player is making his comeback to professional football in this year's ISL after a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

It is an all-black design that features stripes on the side, which refers to the stripe pattern of the Royal Bengal Tiger. Similiar stripes can be seen on the Indian national football team jersey too although they are orange in colour and not located along the sides.

Advertisement

This year's ISL season is set to begin on November 20th.