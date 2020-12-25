ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Winless SC East Bengal face Chennaiyin FC in their quest to register three points in their tally for the first time in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

After SC East Bengal's frantic entry into the ISL, the going has been tough for Robbie Fowler and his men. Having a mediocre Indian contingent made matters worse for the Englishman, a fact he did not hesitate to speak out. The foreigners failed to impress in the starting few matches too. The likes of Jacques Maghoma and Anthony Pilkington have shown glimpses of promise, though.

It took the team three matches to get their first point in the ISL when Jamshedpur FC played out a goalless draw. With another draw against the Kerala Blasters in the previous match, East Bengal stand last with a miserable total of two points. Rumours have also emerged, suggesting a drastic change in the squad during the January transfer window.

Chennaiyin FC started off their ISL Season 7 campaign with a win against Jamshedpur FC. However, the Marina Machans couldn't build on it. A string of disappointing results followed, courtesy of some unwanted injuries.

The unimpressive run was put to an end in the last match where Chennaiyin emerged victorious in a thrilling contest. Csaba Laszlo's men edged past FC Goa as Rafael Crivellaro and Rahim Ali chipped in with goals.

Chennaiyin are back to winning ways (Courtesy-ISL)

This fixture comes at the right time for the former champions as they can extend the winning momentum against a hapless SC East Bengal.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head

This will be the first time these two sides meet each other.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Team News

SC East Bengal have been in the news for the last couple of days as the team gears up for a busy winter transfer window. After being left disappointed with their Indian signings, as many as nine players are reportedly set to be shown the exit door by the management.

For Chennaiyin FC, right-back Reagan Singh will miss the game after accumulating four yellow cards. The coach also revealed that Isma could miss another match to be completely fit.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC predicted XI

SC East Bengal (3-5-2): Debjit Majumder, Surchandra Singh, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Sehnaj Singh, Bikash Jairu, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Tomba Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith, Edwin Vanspaul, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr

Rahim Ali and Anirudh Thapa have impressed fans this season (Courtesy-ISL)

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

East Bengal might need to wait a bit longer for their first win as Chennaiyin FC look stronger on paper. If Chennaiyin manage to remain focussed throughout the match, it shouldn't be a difficult one for them.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 0-2 Chennaiyin FC