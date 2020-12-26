Create
ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

Chennaiyin FC have produced inconsistent performances in the ISL 2020-21 so far (Courtesy - ISL)
Abhishek Naik
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 26 Dec 2020, 05:20 IST
Feature
SC East Bengal will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the eighth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa as the league resumes after the Christmas break.

SC East Bengal Preview

Head coach Robbie Fowler almost got his first win of ISL 2020-21 against Kerala Blasters FC. A late strike from the Blasters meant that the Red and Golds had to settle for just a point.

SC East Bengal have failed to be clinical all season. They have managed to take the lead but let the advantage slip away from them. The defence has been inconsistent over the course of the ISL 2020-21 season, and will need to step up going ahead.

Anthony Pilkington has been their star performer with his industrious play in the midfield. He has marshalled the attack, creating chances for the strikers ahead. Matti Steinmann has played the role of the central midfielder, combining well with Pilkington.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Head coach Csaba Laszlo has had a topsy-turvy start to his first ISL campaign for the Chennaiyin FC side. In six matches so far, they have won twice, lost twice and drawn twice, displaying an inconsistent run of form.

The two-time ISL champions have shown glimpses of their brilliance but failed to sustain it. With a core of Indian players retained from the last season, they have played in their usual gritty manner. Overseas players like Eli Sabia and Rafael Crivellaro have continued to be leaders on the pitch with their efficient play.

The Marina Machans have had to deal with injury setbacks to Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Goncalves and Enes Sipovic. However, all of them are back in training with Thapa starting the last encounter against FC Goa.

SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

Jacques Maghoma will be a crucial player for the SC East Bengal attack
ISL newcomers SC East Bengal will take on Chennaiyin FC for the first time in the competition.

The Red and Golds have been effective in the attack with Pilkington and Steinmann manning the midfield. Chennaiyin FC will also look to build on their win over FC Goa.

We are in for a thrilling encounter at the Tilak Maidan as the ISL action resumes after a two-day gap.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 2 - 2 Chennaiyin FC

Published 26 Dec 2020, 05:20 IST
ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal Chennaiyin FC Anthony Pilkington Rafael Crivellaro ISL News ISL Analysis
