ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news and more

SC East Bengal will lock horns with FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

SC East Bengal had a dismal start to their ISL debut. They were winless in the league after seven games but ended this streak in their last match against Odisha FC. Robbie Fowler's men picked up a convincing 3-1 win over the bottom-placed team. However, the defense has been an area of concern for them as they have failed to keep a clean sheet till now.

While SC East Bengal currently sit 10th on the league table, FC Goa are in a comfortable position. The Gaurs are currently third on the table. With 14 points from 9 matches, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Just like SC East Bengal, FC Goa have been poor defensively. They have kept just one clean sheet till now. If Ferrando wants to replicate what Lobera did at the club, the team will need to shift gears.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa head-to-head

FC Goa and SC East Bengal faced each other back in 2018 in the Super Cup. The Kolkata Giants took the win back then, defeating the Gaurs by a single goal.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Team News

SC East Bengal will search for a second win (Courtesy-ISL)

Bright Enobakhare was signed by SC East Bengal recently in the transfer window. He made his debut as a substitute in the last match and had an immediate impact. Robbie Fowler might bring him on from the bench initially, for a couple of games, before starting him.

FC Goa will not have any notable absence, making the game an exciting one.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Predicted XIs

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Milan Singh, Bikash Jairu, Raju Gaikwad, Matti Steinmann, Haobam Tomba Singh, Anthony Pilkington, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Iván Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortíz

Igor Angulo is a strong contender for the Golden Boot (Courtesy-ISL)

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Prediction

Going by their last match, SC East Bengal might finally be gaining form. But with Juan Ferrando's side settled, they have an upper hand, heading into the fixture.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-2 FC Goa