ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa prediction - Who will win today's match?

FC Goa are all set to lock horns with SC East Bengal in Matchday 10 of the ISL. The face-off between the perennial contenders and the ISL newcomers takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

SC East Bengal Preview

ISL debutants SC East Bengal have had a pretty dismal start to their campaign over the course of eight matches. They managed to add some spark to their otherwise drab season when they clinched a win over Odisha FC.

The 3-1 victory marked their first-ever win in the competition. Englishman Robbie Fowler's side saw three different goalscorers in the form of Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, and Bright Enobakhare.

With buoyed spirits from their first-ever ISL win, the Red and Golds will be raring to go against FC Goa. They will aim to use the momentum for a better showing in the second half of the season.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa recovered from their consecutive losses against ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC in a spirited fashion. They clinched two straight 2-1 wins with impressive performances against Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC.

Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando will be pleased with his side's showing in the recent fixtures and will aim to build on it. With three wins in their last five ISL matches, the Gaurs are in contention for a playoffs spot, heading into the second half of the competition.

Igor Angulo has been the star of the show for the FC Goa side with his poacher's instinct in front of the goal. With his lethal movement and clinical finishing, the Spanish striker has scored nine goals in as many matches.

SC East Bengal vs FC Goa Prediction

SC East Bengal's Jacques Maghoma is a key part of their attack (Courtesy - ISL)

SC East Bengal and FC Goa will face each other for the first time in the ISL. Both sides come into this clash on the back of wins in their respective last matches.

With highly experienced overseas signings and a talented group of Indian players in their ranks, both sides will be determined to get the win at the Tilak Maidan.

In a battle between eastern and western football powerhouses of India, we can expect a good exchange of attacking end-to-end play on the pitch.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 1-2 FC Goa