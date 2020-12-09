ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

SC East Bengal will look to get their first win of the ISL 2020-21 season when they come up against a high-in-confidence Jamshedpur FC. The Red Miners did not have the results go their way in the first three games but had shown that they are clinical in front of the goal. They then went on to get a much-needed positive result against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match.

The Red and Gold Brigade have lacked sharpness and an inability to finish has cost them games. The team has been poor on the other side of the pitch as well, conceding seven goals in three games so far.

SC East Bengal are the only side without a point and pressure will be building on Robbie Flower to get the team winning. Owen Coyle, on the other hand, will be looking to take his team to their first-ever ISL playoffs and will look to continue on the upward trajectory.

Nerijus Valskis, who won the Golden Boot last season for Chennaiyin FC, has continued his red-hot form and Owen Coyle will be banking on him again.

ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - All you need to know

The two sides meet for the first time in the ISL. SC East Bengal will look to open their account while Jamshedpur FC will be eager to continue their winning streak.

Owen Coyle will hope for an improved performance from the backline who have not managed a single clean sheet, however Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh has made the most number of saves (14) among any goalkeeper in the ISL this season. On the other hand, Robbie Flower's men have neither scored a goal nor managed to keep a clean sheet.

Top goalscorers from the current season

SC East Bengal - 0

Jamshedpur FC - Nerijus Valskis (5)

ISL 2020-21: Clean sheets

SC East Bengal - 0

Jamshedpur FC - 0