ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news and more

SC East Bengal and Odisha FC will battle it out for their elusive first win of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, on Sunday.

SC East Bengal began their debut ISL campaign with three losses in a row. The Red and Golds earned their first point through a goalless draw with Jamshedpur FC. They scored their first goal in a 3-2 loss to Hyderabad FC before eking out two draws in their last two fixtures with Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Odisha FC have made a dismal start to their campaign as well. They have managed to earn just two points from their two draws with NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC. They have lost their remaining five games.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC head-to-head

SC East Bengal and Odisha FC will face each other for the very first time in the ISL. Odisha FC entered the ISL in the 2019-20 season while SC East Bengal entered the league in the current season.

SC East Bengal form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Odisha FC form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Odisha FC will rely on Diego Mauricio to score goals. (Image: ISL)

Advertisement

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC team news

SC East Bengal have been busy in the winter transfer window. Balwant Singh, Gurtej Singh, Rafique Ali Sardar, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, CK Vineeth, Samad Ali Mallick, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohammed Irshad, and Anil Chavan have been short-listed and are expected to be released or loaned out.

The Red and Golds have signed Nigerian striker Bright Enobakhare, right-back Ankit Mukherjee, and central defender Raju Gaikwad. They are also looking to sign English centre-back Callum Woods and rope in the likes of Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and Anwar Ali. Despite the arrivals and departures, Robbie Fowler is expected to field an unchanged line-up and gradually introduce the new signings.

Odisha FC are in talks with a few ISL teams to bring some experienced Indians on loan. They will most likely take the field with an unchanged line-up.

Advertisement

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC predicted XIs

SC East Bengal

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Haobam Singh.

Odisha FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor (C), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC prediction

SC East Bengal and Odisha FC are both without any win so far in their ongoing ISL campaign. Odisha FC have one of the finest groups of young Indian players but they lack experience.

On the contrary, SC East Bengal are the oldest side in the league in terms of average age. The game could go either side with goals coming from both. The defenses of both the teams have been abysmal and a draw seems to be likely.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 2-2 Odisha FC