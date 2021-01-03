ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

SC East Bengal are set to lock horns with Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa, on Matchday 9 of the ISL 2020-21. The match will be the first one of the Sunday doubleheader.

SC East Bengal Preview

Head coach Robbie Fowler will hope his side is able to step up and get its first win of ISL 2020-21. The Red and Golds earned two points in their last couple of matches as they drew with Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC.

SC East Bengal are currently placed in the tenth spot on the ISL standings, with three points from seven matches. Their overseas signings, Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann have been impressive with their performances on the field.

The Kolkata giants will bank on their attackers to deliver their first win of ISL 2020-21.

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC are one of the two sides to not register a win in this ISL season, along with SC East Bengal. The Kalinga Warriors lost four of their previous five ISL matches.

Head coach Stuart Baxter's search for his maiden ISL win continues as they have not been able to stay consistent. After a gap of around ten days, they will be fresh going into the clash against the Red and Golds.

Advertisement

Vinit Rai and Gaurav Bora will look to deliver in the midfield for the Odisha FC side. Cole Alexander, Manuel Onwu, and Diego Mauricio are the crucial attackers in the frontline who will be responsible for scoring the goals for Odisha FC.

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC Prediction

Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio is a key player in their attack (Courtesy - Odisha FC Twitter)

Odisha FC and SC East Bengal will face off for the first time in the ISL. With both teams in search of their first victory, we are in for an exciting clash.

Advertisement

Both the sides have performed poorly so far. But SC East Bengal hold a slight edge after drawing their last two matches. They will be keen to continue the momentum and finally end their winless streak against a team that is at the bottom of the table.

Prediction: SC East Bengal 2 - 1 Odisha FC