ISL 2020-21: Top 5 matches to look out for this November

The Indian Super League kicks off on the 20th of November with Covid-19 protocols and safety measures in place. With most ISL clubs being quite active in the transfer window, a spectacle is most certainly on the cards.

The addition of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal has been a shot in the arm for the league overall. Both clubs come into the ISL with massive historical significance and will be expected to add quality and flair.

With the first leg of fixtures announced thus far, let's take a look at five fixtures in November that fans will be eagerly waiting to watch.

1) Kerala Blasters FC v ATK Mohun Bagan - 20th November

The 2020/21 ISL will kick-off with a blockbuster of a fixture between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. While there was a lot of buzz around this being ATK Mohun Bagan's first season in the Indian Super League, the main headline of this particular fixture is Sandesh Jhingan.

The 27-year-old defensive stalwart departed Kerala Blasters after six years before eventually signing for the Mariners. With the likes of Gary Hooper and Vicente Gomez in the Kerala Blasters' ranks, and the likes of Tiri and Brad Inman with ATK Mohun Bagan, the ISL is set to begin with a bang.

2) FC Goa v Bengaluru - 22nd November

The 17th of March 2019 will be a date that the Bengaluru FC fans remember fondly. It was the day Rahul Bheke struck the winning goal in extra time to give the Blues the title. It was also the day Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, and Bheke managed to keep Corominas and the fearsome FC Goa attacking unit at bay.

While Bengaluru FC has retained the core of their side, FC Goa has gone through something of a makeover under new coach Juan Ferrando. Both teams will square off at the Fatorda Stadium, the home venue for The Gaurs. This will be an exciting encounter as both sides lock horns in the ISL.

3) SC East Bengal v ATK Mohun Bagan - 27th November

What better way for SC East Bengal to kickstart their debut ISL campaign than the Kolkata Derby. Although it was perhaps in a different context, the Mariners had the upper hand over the Red and Gold brigade in the I-League last season. The first match ended in a 0-0 draw, while the second ended in a 2-1 win for Mohun Bagan.

Both sides have been upgraded after joining the ISL. The facelift has been more predominant for East Bengal after they signed Robbie Fowler. Quality players have been recruited in the form of Narayan Das, Jeje Lalpheklua, and several overseas players. There will be a lot of expectations and nerves ahead of the much-anticipated Kolkata Derby.

4) Jamshedpur FC v Odisha FC - 29th November

In the recent past, both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC have had their fair share of highs and lows in the ISL. Although these sides have more or less settled for mid-table positions, there seems to be something about both sides that make them dark horses for the upcoming season.

While Jamshedpur has managed to sign 2019/20 golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis, Odisha FC have added to their firepower with the signings of Steven Taylor and Marcelinho. Both sides will square off at the Tilak Maidan Ground for an early kick-off in the ISL.

5) Chennaiyin FC v Kerala Blasters - 29th November

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC are perhaps the two most followed clubs in the ISL and boast of extremely passionate fans. The quality of football both clubs have consistently managed over the last few seasons has been admirable as well.

While the Kerala Blasters have managed to recruit some of the biggest names in international football, Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo has recruited an overseas talent that has experience playing in Asia. Of course, it is not easy to predict results based on teams on paper, but it remains to be seen what happens between these two clubs at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.