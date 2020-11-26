ISL 2020-21: What to expect from the season's first Kolkata Derby

On November 27, SC East Bengal open a new chapter in their history when they play their first-ever game in the Indian Super League (ISL). Their very first game could not get any bigger, as East Bengal play in the Kolkata Derby against their rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

East Bengal’s new head coach Robbie Fowler will take charge of his first game in the ISL on Friday evening at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, which will host the derby.

In many ways, this is a unique derby, not because it is being played far away from Kolkata and without the adoring fans on both sides. In many ways, the fans are the stories of the derby every year. Without them, it won’t quite be the same.

The two Kolkata giants have never played against each other in the ISL before, but this match-up is steeped in history and tradition, and it would take an ignorant man to play down the enormity of a Kolkata derby.

It has been a long time to wait for the fans as well. It has been more than ten months since the last Kolkata Derby was played, when Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 2-1, on their way to winning the 2019-20 I-League crown.

Since then, Mohun Bagan have become ATK Mohun Bagan, and they definitely start as the favorites in this ISL match against what is a new East Bengal team. Roy Krishna is already up to his tricks, having managed to score the winner for his side against Kerala Blasters in the ISL opener last Friday.

Sandesh Jhingan played his first game in more than a year, and was an absolute rock at the back, alongside Tiri and Pritam Kotal. ATK Mohun Bagan are a mean, well-drilled defensive unit, so it is going to be an uphill task for the East Bengal attackers to ensure that they are a constant threat in front of goal.

How East Bengal can win the first Kolkata Derby in ISL

Jacques Maghoma (right) will be a key player for East Bengal in their ISL face-off vs ATK Mohun Bagan

The lack of a recognized foreigner to lead their attacking line could be a negative for East Bengal in this ISL game. Against the ATK Mohun Bagan defense, the strikers need to be at their sharpest and cause problems to them with their movement.

ATK Mohun Bagan hardly leave any space behind the defense for attackers to run into, so that is where the guile of the likes of Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma will come into play. It will be critical for East Bengal to move the ball quickly and the defenders out of their positions.

At the other end, East Bengal’s task is simple - they need to find a way to shut Roy Krishna down. That is easier said than done, though. Perhaps, the easiest way of ensuring that Krishna is not a massive influence on the game is by cutting down the supply to him which can be done by blocking the passing lanes. But ATK Mohun Bagan, with the likes of Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez and David Williams, possess players that can pick a pass which very few others can see.

Scott Neville has played for Fowler before and Danny Fox is experienced in the big leagues in England. So there is a case to be made that the East Bengal defense could deal with the threat of Krishna.

Given Fowler’s history at Brisbane Roar, it is likely that he will use a system similar to that of Habas. With the formations cancelling each other out, you would think that this is a game that would be decided by one individual moment of quality or a mistake from either side.