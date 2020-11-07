ISL 2020-21: Who is the most valuable player in ISL?

Indian Super League 2020-21 has witnessed foreign investment and higher team budgets as teams are all set to save on travelling and focus on getting the highest viewing numbers possible. The season will be the longest ISL season and is expected to be played behind closed doors. Clubs have signed some highly valued players in the 2020-21 season.

Here is a look:

Goalkeeper

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The former East Bengal and Stabaek FC goalkeeper is arguably the best goalkeeper in India right now and rightfully India's No.1. Sandhu is one of the highest-paid Indian footballers at the moment. Sandhu is valued approximately around 2.5 crores INR in the Transfer Market.

Defence

Mourtada Fall (Mumbai City FC)

The sturdy centre-back at Mumbai City FC is one of the finest ball-playing-defenders in Indian football. The Senegalese-Moroccan has been efficient in attacking moves down the pitch for FC Goa. Fall's move to Mumbai was the result of the incredible cash splurge from Mumbai City FC's new owners, the City Football Group (CFG). Fall is valued at an estimated 3.6 crores INR.

Costa Nhamoinesu (Kerala Blasters)

The tall and brawny centre-back Costa Nhamoinesu from Zimbabwe will be pivotal to Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters. Nhamoinesu can shift to the left side if needed, other than his typical centre-back role. Nhamoinesu has loads of experience and has played for clubs like Sparta Praha, Zaglebie Lubin and WSS Wisla in Eastern Europe. Nhamoinesu is valued at 3 crores INR.

Peter Hartley (Jamshedpur FC)

The 32-year-old English centre-back has a vast playing experience in the English Football League System. He has played for Hartlepool, Stevenage, Plymouth, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Motherwell. Hartley led Motherwell to the UEFA Europa League 2020-21. His aerial ability and composure will be pivotal for Owen Coyle's side. Hartley is valued at 2.5 crores INR.

Bakary Kone (Kerala Blasters)

The highly-experienced Bakary Kone is arguably one of the most high-profile defenders to ply their trade in the upcoming Indian Super League season. Kone has the experience of playing for Guingamp, Olympique Lyon, Malaga CF, and Ankaragucu in the top levels of European club football. Kone will partner Nhamoinesu at the back for Kerala Blasters and will be key to safeguard Kerala's goal. Kone is valued at 3.5 crores INR.

Midfield

Hugo Boumous (FC Goa)

Hugo Boumous

Hugo Boumous can be described as the best player on display in the Indian Super League 2020-21. Boumous primarily plays as an attacking midfielder with the knack of shifting to the left side of the field. He has an unbelievable record of scoring 11 goals and assisting 10 goals in just 14 games for FC Goa in the 2019/20 season. Mumbai City FC secured his services from FC Goa with a transfer fee of above 1.8 crores INR. He is valued around 4 crores INR.

Javi Hernandez (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Javi Hernandez resembles Hugo Boumous in the positional aspect on the pitch. However, his role is very different. Hernandez has the dual responsibilities of having to provide assists to his forwards and also drop down to help out in defense. He is Antonio Lopez Habas' go-to man in the midfield. Hernandez is valued at an amazing price of 4.4 crores INR.

Anthony Pilkington (SC East Bengal)

Anthony Pilkington

With his vast playing experience in the English Football League system, Pilkington is one of the most prominent overseas signings in the 2019/20 season. Pilkington has the experience of playing for clubs like Huddersfield, Norwich City, Cardiff, and Wigan Athletic. Pilkington is essentially a left winger but has been used at the right side in his previous clubs. He can also play as a second striker and will be instrumental in Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal setup.

Vicente Gomez (Kerala Blasters)

Vicente Gomez is another big-money signing in the 7th edition of the Indian Super League. Valued at 6.7 crores INR, Kerala Blasters seem to have paid a hefty sum for the prized signature of the Spaniard. Gomez plays as a central defensive midfielder and will be tasked to sweep for the Men in Yellow. He has played for clubs like Las Palmas and Deportivo La Coruna.

Attack

Adam le Fondre (Mumbai City FC)

The A-League 2019/20 second-highest scorer Adam le Fondre is easily the biggest transfer of the season in the Indian Super League. The move is easily the biggest proof of the falling financial capabilities of the A-League sides in comparison with the Indian Super League. Le Fondre has played for several English clubs in the past and is a top player in the Asian football circuit. He is valued at 6.8 crores INR.

Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan FC)

The joint top-scorer of the 2019-20 Indian Super League, Roy Krishna will be looking to stay atop the scoring charts of the upcoming season as well but for the Mariners. Krishna's partnership with David Williams is a threat for all defensive units in the league. With 15 goals in 18 games, Krishna is valued at 4.4 crores INR but may have a salary higher than the better valued players.