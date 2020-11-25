ISL 2020-21: Why FC Goa need to be wary of Mumbai City FC players

It is no secret that Spanish football manager Sergio Lobera was the highest-paid coach in the ISL when he was with FC Goa. His paycheck was more or less justified by some of the performances on the pitch. His slick identification and recruitment of players ensured that Lobera subsequently became a part of FC Goa folklore.

However, FC Goa always have exceedingly high expectations from their manager. The club's association with Lobera thus ended right after he led The Gaurs to the League Winners' Shield. The dismissal had a ripple effect on the squad with several senior players refusing to re-sign contracts.

At the moment, Sergio Lobera finds himself a part of the up-and-coming Mumbai City FC outfit. In fact, it was his FC Goa side that defeated Mumbai City 5-2 in the penultimate match of the last season, thus eliminating them from securing the final playoffs berth. What has been more interesting, however, is Lobera's recruitment policy with Mumbai City FC.

Having been known to work exclusively with players whom he knows, Lobera has managed to lure in the likes of Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, and even former FC Goa captain Mandar Rao Dessai to the club. While Boumous was subject to interest from the United States, it was almost a given that the others would eventually sign with Mumbai City FC.

Apart from Brandon Fernandes and Lenny Rodrigues, the only players who did not make the transfer up north were Jackichand Singh and sharpshooter Coro. Jackichand would eventually be snapped up by Jamshedpur FC while Coro signed with Spanish club Atletico Baleares. Lobera eventually rounded off his squad with the signings of Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam le Fondre, both of whom have a penchant for scoring important goals.

Mumbai City FC have a point to prove to FC Goa

Juan Ferrando has every reason to be happy with FC Goa's performance in their first ISL 2020-21 game where they were able to rescue a point against Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, Sergio Lobera will have a lot to think about, especially after the red card to Ahmed Jahouh.

Mumbai City FC will be without the services of Ahmed Jahouh for the next match against FC Goa (Photo Courtesy - ISL Media)

Despite this, Sergio Lobera and his Mumbai City FC team will be charged up for the fixture against FC Goa.

In fact, speaking ahead of the fixture, Lobera said, "It is a special game for me. The last three seasons I was at FC Goa. I have good memories. We achieved a lot of things. We increased players in the India national team. But tomorrow we need to compete well and win the game."

Although there is not much resentment in the words spoken by the Mumbai City FC head coach, he will be going into the game with a point to prove to his former employers.

In the assessment of many ISL pundits ahead of the season, Mumbai City FC had the best composition of overseas players. Apart from those who had played a season or more in the league, the signings of Hernan Santana, Cy Goddard and Adam le Fondre will most certainly be a shot in the arm for The Islanders.

These new signings, in addition to the likes of Amrinder Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, and Rowlin Borges, make Mumbai City a formidable unit.

For Sergio Lobera, the task is crystal clear. The shock defeat against NorthEast United coupled with the fact that he is facing his former club means that he will be doubly determined to take all three points from the fixture.

Of course, Ahmed Jahouh will be missing the match against his former side, but the likes of Mandar Rao Dessai and Hugo Boumous will have a point to prove as well.

Why FC Goa should be wary?

Brandon Fernandes will be important for FC Goa against Mumbai City FC

The core of the FC Goa outfit comprises players such as Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, and Mohammed Nawaz. All these players have worked with Sergio Lobera in the past, and the latter will know exactly what their strengths and weaknesses are. That gives The Islanders the upper hand before a ball has been kicked.

In addition to this, Juan Ferrando's FC Goa are vulnerable to set-pieces, something that was quite evident in their 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC. While The Gaurs are phenomenal when it comes to attacking, the defensive unit is left wanting at times.

With the likes of Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Hugo Boumous, and several others eligible to play the FC Goa fixture, the Mumbai City FC attack will look to make it a goal fest.

Mumbai City FC have the upper hand

From the outset, it is clear that Mumbai City FC have the upper hand even before a ball has been kicked. With the coach and several players having a point to prove to their former team, there is an added incentive for Mumbai City FC to claim all three points against The Gaurs.

FC Goa's Juan Ferrando will thus be looking to prepare his team accordingly. All in all, a good match is most certainly on the cards as FC Goa and Mumbai City FC face off.