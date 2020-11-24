Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Chennaiyin FC - Five things we learned | ISL 2020-21

Anirudh Thapa became the first Indian to score a goal in the 2020/21 Indian Super League after he found the back of the net for Chenaiyin FC against Jamshedpur FC within a minute of kick-off on Tuesday. Later, Esmael 'Isma' Gonclaves converted from the spot after Lallianzuala Chhangte won a penalty for Chennaiyin FC.

Last season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis pulled one back for Jamshedpur FC to end the first half 2-1 in favor of Chennaiyin FC. Although the second half saw end-to-end action with both sides creating chances, Owen Coyle's men failed to draw level and Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo picked up his first win in the Indian Super League.

The final ten minutes saw Jamshedpur FC throw the kitchen sink at the Chennaiyin FC defensive unit with Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, and Alex Lima playing the entire 90 minutes. Anirudh Thapa impressed one and all with his work-rate and was eventually named 'Hero of the Match'.

Owen Coyle, who was shown a yellow card by the referee in the second half, will have a lot to ponder ahead of Jamshedpur FC's fixture against Odisha FC on Sunday (29th November). Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will face Kerala Blasters on the same day full of confidence following the win.

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC - What we learned

#1 The importance of Rafael Crivellaro

Among the overseas players for Chennaiyin FC, Brazilian Rafael Crivallero was the only player to have been retained by the club. The 31-year-old Brazilian was the master orchestrator in midfield for Laszlo's men as he managed to find gaps in the Jamshedpur FC defensive line.

52 seconds was all it took for Crivallero to pick a pass to Isma on the right-wing who eventually picked out Anirudh Thapa on the edge of the box. Crivallero managed to pick passes to players and find spaces in between Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze regularly, something his coach will be hoping he can replicate right through the season.

#2 Isma announces himself to Indian football

Isma Gonclaves (Photo Credits: ISL Media)

Before joining Chennaiyin FC in the ISL, Isma had been compared to former Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba. Although that is a far-fetched comparison, Isma managed to catch the eye of fans and pundits alike with a stellar performance.

He held up the ball well and his pace was also spectacular. He assisted Anirudh Thapa for the first goal while converting a penalty to double Chennaiyin FC's lead.

#3 Nerijus Valskis picks up where he left off

Having smashed 15 goals last season, Nerijus Valskis returned to torment his former club when he breached the Chennaiyin FC defenses to head home the only goal of the match for Jamshedpur FC. Valskis has seemingly picked up from where he left off last season and managed to take up a few good attacking positions as well.

As the tournament goes on, the Lithuanian will be hoping that his side creates more chances for him to convert. Owen Coyle will also be banking on Jackichand Singh to come good as the partnership between the latter and Valskis will be key for Jamshedpur FC.

#4 Csaba Laszlo has found his starting XI

Despite the visible fatigue in his players in the middle of the second half, coach Csaba Laszlo has seemingly found his first XI with Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivallero, Isma, and Jakub Sylvestr occupying the overseas spots in the XI. At the moment, there doesn't seem to be a place in the starting XI for Chennaiyin FC captain Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.

#5 Peter Hartley injury; defensive problems for Owen Coyle

A knee injury to Jamshedpur FC center-back Peter Hartley will see him out of action for a substantial amount of time. Although their defensive line remained resolute for the most part, Owen Coyle will have to assess his center-back options ahead of the next match against Odisha FC.