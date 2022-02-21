Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Odisha FC in match no. 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The previous meeting between the sides ended in defeat for the Blues as the Juggernauts announced themselves as a strong side in the competition. However, Kino Garcia's side have gone through a series of ups and downs and are currently outside the top four.

Things aren't too different for the Blues, who have had a shaky start to their ISL 2021-22 campaign but have steadily found their rhythm.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side suffered another shock defeat in their last match coming up against NorthEast United FC and have dropped outside the top four due to the final outcome.

The side is likely to miss the services of goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu against the Juggernauts.

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other on five occasions. The Blues have won three times against the Juggernauts. The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 3-1 win in favor of Garcia's men.

Matches played: 5

BFC wins: 3

OFC wins: 1

Draws: 1

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7)

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1 clean sheet in 16 matches)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ( 4 clean sheets in 19 matches)

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (1 clean sheet in 16 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 58, Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC) - 3, Arshdeep Singh (Odisha FC) - 64

Most passes: Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 782, Jacob Tratt (Odisha FC) - 634, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 538

Most interceptions: Harmanjot Khabra (Bengaluru FC) - 31, Gaurav Bora (Odisha FC) - 38

Most tackles: Suresh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC) - 68, Vinit Rai (Odisha FC) - 74.

