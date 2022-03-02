ISL 2021/22: 4 things we learnt from Jamshedpur FC's 3-0 win over Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC hosted Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim for a second-leg fixture of ISL 2021/22. Separated by a point, the two sides had to fight for the rights to first place in the league table.

A depleted Hyderabad FC could not get their act together against a motivated Jamshedpur FC and ended up conceding 3 goals. The Nizams failed to breach Owen Coyle's defensive setup led by Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia at the core of it.

The absence of Bartholomew Ogbeche and a tall centre-back made Manolo Marquez's team weak at both ends. The Men of Steel opened the scoring in the 5th minute when Mobashir Rahman's strike deflected off Chinglesana Singh and went into the goal unharmed.

Peter Hartley added a second a few minutes later. Their 3rd goal was scored by Daniel Chima Chukwu in the second half. Jamshedpur FC were a man down after Mobashir Rahman lashed out at Akash Mishra but that did not change the picture of the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the 4 things we learned from this ISL game.

#4 Hyderabad FC lacks squad depth for this edition of ISL

Hyderabad FC missed the services of many of their first-team players. Laxmikant Kattimani, Juanan, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, and Bartholomew Ogbeche did not feature for the Nizams.

This made the side look hollow on almost every occasion. The picture is clear. The Nizams lacked defensive compactness and failed to progress the ball properly through the thirds to create a scoring opportunity.

Hence, it is clear that Manolo Marquez's side could be held to the tune of the opposition if their key figures are somehow nullified.

#3 Jamshedpur FC are on a different level this ISL season

Jamshedpur FC have been a force to be reckoned with. Ever since their first outing in the ISL 2021-22 season, the motive of the team was clear courtesy of Owen Coyle and his captain Peter Hartley.

The Men of Steel have been full of respect for their opposing numbers but did not shy away from seeking what they set out to do. The game against Hyderabad FC was a clear example of how dominating that side can be.

Owen Coyle's men were everywhere on the pitch and did not allow the Nizams an inch of free space. Alexandre Lima, who took the place of the suspended Greg Stewart, had a phenomenal game against Hyderabad FC and recorded two assists.

#2 Jamshedpur FC defensive masterclass

Jamshedpur FC aren't a side who are dominant in possession. They base their identity on a strong defensive and counter-attacking model. This would not have been possible without the effectiveness of skipper Peter Hartley and his partner Eli Sabia, who have been superb throughout the course of the season.

The stature of the two centre-backs makes it extremely difficult for opposing attackers to win the ball aerially and also get past them easily by dribbling. Full-backs Laldinliana Renthlei and Ricky Lallawmawma have also been equally effective in delivering Owen Coyle's plans during both offensive and defensive phases.

#1 Owen Coyle' ability to rejuvenate rejects

Owen Coyle is known to have acquired the services of various players who have been rejected by other clubs in the ISL and turned their careers around. Players like Seiminlen Doungel, Ritwik Das, and Boris Singh, who have been deployed on the flanks, have delivered for the Red Miners throughout the season.

January signing Daniel Chima Chukwu, who started the season in SC East Bengal colors, was brought in to replace the outgoing Nerijus Valskis. The Nigerian scored against Hyderabad FC and has 5 goals in 7 games for the Men of Steel. He has truly been an engine upfront, putting defenders under pressure in the present season of ISL.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat