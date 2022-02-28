ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings

ATK Mohun Bagan locked horns with Bengaluru FC in an ISL 2021-22 second leg encounter at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The two sides fought it out with their respective intentions on the line. Kolkata-based ATK Mohun Bagan came into this game off the back of two back-to-back draws that shook up their plans to finish as league leaders.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC won their last game against Odisha FC following two back-to-back defeats, against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

The game kicked off with the Blues looking sharper between the two sides as the Mariners struggled to find their feet. Hugo Boumous had to be taken off in the first half after the creative midfielder picked up a knock.

Liston Colaco fired the Mariners ahead in the dying moments of the first half with a sublime free-kick that could not be dealt with by Lara Sharma in the Bengaluru FC goal. Manvir Singh added a second in the 85th minute, securing his team's status in the tie.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (6): The ATK Mohun Bagan custodian had a decent game. Amrinder Singh did not need to deal with too many attempts as Bengaluru FC had a few shots on target and the defenders protected the central zone with great control.

Pritam Kotal (6.5): Pritam Kotal had a good game at the back, resisting Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri during various moments of the game. Pritam's ability to participate in the build-up process complemented Juan Ferrando's plans.

Sandesh Jhingan (7.5): Receiver of the Man of the Match award for this game, Sandesh was a wall alongside Tiri at the heart of the ATK Mohun Bagan defense. Sandesh was a doubt after picking up an injury in the last game but he showed signs of slowing down against the Blues.

Tiri (7.5): The Spaniard was tall and strong at the back. He covered up for Subhasish Bose on many occasions and did not allow Prince Ibarra to get the better of his teammates.

Subhasish Bose (6): Subhasish had a decent game against the Blues. However, his decision-making and recovery needs improvement.

Ashutosh Mehta (6): Ashutosh Mehta filled in as a right-back against the Blues. The wing-back had a good game but required more work on his crossing abilities and recoveries in the final third.

Carl McHugh (7.5): Carl McHugh is an absolute gem in the middle of the park for the Mariners. The midfielder has a sense of calm while supporting the centre-backs during the build-up. His work-rate is overlooked by many and is of tremendous quality.

Joni Kauko (7.5): Ever since Hugo Boumous started having off-days, this Finnish midfielder has stepped in and not let the Mariners feel short of creativity in the final third.

Hugo Boumous (5.5): Hugo spent a decent time in the first half but had to be taken off as he was struggling with an injury.

Liston Colaco (7): Liston's free-kicks have become a thing for ATK Mohun Bagan. The attacker's consistency in dead-ball situations and his pace compiled with quick footwork has become a nightmare for opposition defenders.

Manvir Singh (7): Manvir was efficient in partnering up with Liston Colaco up front and also scored a vital second goal for ATK Mohun Bagan.

Substitutes

Gursimrat Singh Gill (N/A): He had a decent game and did not make any significant impact on the game.

Prabir Das (6): Prabir Das filled in for Liston Colaco and almost scored a worldie.

Deepak Tangri (7): Coming on as a substitute for Hugo Boumous as early as the 40th minute, Deepak Tangri showed great promise since his introduction to the game. He was involved with almost everything that happened between the strikers and the defenders.

Lenny Rodrigues (N/A): He came on towards the end of the game and successfully added to the defensive requirements of the team.

Kiyan Nassiri Giri (N/A): He had a decent game and did not make any significant impact on the game.

Bengaluru FC

Lara Sharma (5.5): Lara Sharma did not have a good game. His involvement in the build-up phase was comparatively lower than his predecessor and his off-the-ball efforts were noticeably poor.

Roshan Naorem (6): The young wing-back has been one of the most consistent performers for Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2021-22 campaign.

Alan Costa (6): Alan Costa's height and presence was an issue for the Mariners throughout the game. The tall Brazilian has been a consistent figure at the heart of the Bengaluru FC defense.

Parag Shrivas (5.5): Parag found it difficult to cope with the pace of the ATK Mohun Bagan attackers and had a poor outing.

Ashique Kuruniyan (6): Ashique could have had a better season if not for his injury concerns. He had a good game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bruno Silva (5.5): The defensive midfielder had a rough time against Carl McHugh and Deepak Tangri and spent his time living in their shadows.

Ajay Chhetri (6): The midfielder showed promise and maturity while trying to control the game.

Udanta Singh (6): Udanta Singh has improved with every passing game under the management of Marco Pezzaiuoli. However, the Bengaluru FC winger did not cause too many problems for the opposition defense.

Prince Ibarra (5.5): Prince had an off day against the ATK Mohun Bagan defense and failed to get past the defenders on most occasions.

Cleiton Silva (6.5): Cleiton had a good game. The Bengaluru FC forward created problems for the opposition defenders with his movement and footwork.

Sunil Chhetri (5.5): The Bengaluru FC skipper was kept quiet by the opposition and could not create any threats in front of the physically imposing defenders.

Substitutes

Yaya Banana (6): Yaya was introduced to add to the compactness at the back. He was effective on most occasions.

Namgyal Bhutia (6): Namgyal had a good game and his movement was effective along the flanks

Rohit Kumar (6): Rohit had a decent game except for the one wrong pass that was converted into a goal by Manvir Singh.

Bidyashagar Khangembam (N/A): He had a decent game and did not make any significant impact on the game.

Leon Augustine (6.5): Leon had a good game against ATK Mohun Bagan. He tried to pose as a threat from the right flank.

