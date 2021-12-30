ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 FC Goa - Player Ratings

ATK Mohun Bagan edged FC Goa to win 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The match was headlined by Juan Ferrando's faceoff against his former club.

ATK Mohun Bagan started the first half in signature Juan Ferrando fashion, i.e., enjoying possession of the ball. However, FC Goa were equally resilient in their pressing.

ATK Mohun Bagan drew first blood through an absolute worldie from Liston Colaco. The Goa-born winger put this foot through the ball as it looped past Dheeraj Singh's head and wrapped into the net off the crossbar.

The game rolled into the second half as both teams exchanged sparring blows but ATK Mohun Bagan enjoyed a slender lead. But in the 56th minute, ATK Mohun Bagan doubled their lead through Roy Krishna. He latched on to a deflected corner-kick in the FC Goa box and thumped home a vicious volley.

FC Goa lacked the final punch in the final third with Airam Cabrera out injured. Moreover, Alberto Noguera was forced to play from deep in the absence of Edu Bedia. However, they pulled a goal back in the 81st minute when Amrinder Singh made a complete mess of a regulation save and pushed it into his own net.

With the win, ATK Mohun Bagan went into third position in the league table, just two points off leaders Mumbai City FC.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the match:

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (5): Amrinder was incredibly shaky throughout the game. Conceded an absolute howler and had multiple questionable punches and outings.

Tiri (7.5): Was the pick of the defenders for ATK Mohun Bagan. Marshaled the backline brilliantly and stepped in with innumerable defensive interceptions.

Ashutosh Mehta (6.5): Ashutosh Mehta looked solid in defense throughout the game even though he had to switch flanks mid-game.

Subhasish Bose (6): Suffered a hamstring injury in the first-half himself and had to be subbed off. But before that Subhasish kept matters tight and was cool and calm on the ball.

Pritam Kotal (7): Complemented Tiri very well and was solid in containing the FC Goa forwards.

Carl McHugh (7): Formed a formidable partnership with Deepak Tangri in the middle of the park for ATK Mohun Bagan. Closed down FC Goa midfielders well and was strong going into duels.

Deepak Tangri (7): Had a decent outing for ATK Mohun Bagan and did well covering the defensive ends.

Hugo Boumous (7): Wasn't his usual creative self but still managed to bag an assist from a corner-kick. He operated from the deep to unlock the FC Goa defense.

Manvir Singh (6): Manvir Singh showcased a tremendous workrate but lacked the final product.

Liston Colaco (7): Scored an incredible goal to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead and showed an admirable workrate throughout. However, failed to make any other significant impact after the goal.

Roy Krishna (7.5): Krishna bagged ATK Mohun Bagan's second goal of the game. His time on the pitch showed that he is slowly but steadily getting used to playing as a target man in Juan Ferrando's possession-based system.

Substitutes:

Prabir Das (6): Replaced Subhasish after the injury, but misplaced passes on multiple occasions and gave the ball away cheaply.

David Williams (6.5): Kept matters simple and did well to hold the ball in FC Goa's half.

Joni Kauko (6): Replaced Hugo Boumous late in the second half, but didn't have much impact on the ball. Put in a few decent tackles.

Lenny Rodrigues (NA): Didn't have much time to make an impact.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Moirangthem (5.5): Had a few questionable moments throughout the first half but grew in confidence over time. Made some remarkable saves for FC Goa after the break.

Dylan Fox (6.5): Had a decent outing and wasn't directly at fault for either of the goals. Kept his end tight.

Seriton Fernandes (6.5): Ran up and down the pitch and showed commendable work rate but created very little going forward.

Saviour Gama (6): Looked poor on the night. Misplaced passes and gave the ball away on multiple instances.

Ivan Gonzalez (6.5): Like Dylan Fox, had a decent outing and couldn't have done much about the two goals FC Goa conceded.

Aiban Dohling (7): Was the pick of the FC Goa defenders. Aiban had to constantly bail out Saviour Gama who was being outplayed by Manvir Singh on the same flank.

Alberto Noguera (7.5): Was deployed in a deeper role in the absence of Edu Bedia. Did well with his progressive passes to create chances but FC Goa lacked his creativity further up the pitch.

Princeton Rebello (7): Held his end well in the midfield double pivot. Made some crucial defensive interceptions and blocks and was also good on the ball.

Muhammed Nemil (6.5): Looked lively in the initial minutes but failed to carry the form deep into the game.

Jorge Ortiz (6.5): Although Ortiz bagged credit for FC Goa's only goal, it was solely down to Amrinder Singh's error. Looked off colour throughout the game.

Devendra Murgaonkar (6.5): Devendra worked hard off the ball but lacked creativity and wasn't clinical on it.

Substitutes:

Sanson Pereira (6): Replaced the struggling Saviour Gama but was outdone by Manvir on a few occasions.

Makan Chothe (5.5): Poor passing from the young man and couldn't really make his presence felt.

Nongdamba Naorem (6): Had very little impact as ATK Mohun Bagan attempted to run down the clock.

Edited by Aditya Singh