Bengaluru FC 3 vs 3 ATK Mohun Bagan - Player ratings

Bengaluru FC played their seventh game of the ISL 2021-22 season against ATK Mohun Bagan. It was a six-goal thriller that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Unfortunately, neither team has had the best of starts to the season. ATK Mohun Bagan have been winless in their last three games, while Bengaluru FC were winless after their opening game.

Today was a critical game for both teams to get their season back on track. The match started with both teams trying to get the early goal.

Subhasish Bose's header gave the Mariners the lead in the 13th minute from a Hugo Boumous corner. However, Cleiton Silva equalized for Bengaluru FC in the 18th minute from the penalty spot.

Danish Farooq scored his first-ever goal in the Indian Super League in the 26th minute through a header from a Cleiton Silva corner. Hugo Boumous equalized for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 38th minute after scoring from a Roy Krishna through ball.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-2.

The second half started on the same note as the first half. ATK Mohun Bagan were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute when Prince Ibara bought down Subhasish Bose inside the penalty box. Roy Krishna made no mistake in converting from the penalty spot, giving ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the 58th minute. Prince Ibara then equalized for Bengaluru FC in the 72nd minute from a Roshan Singh corner.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings from today's game:

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (5.5): Gurpreet didn't have the best of games today. He was beaten thrice and couldn't make any noteworthy contributions to the game.

Ajith Kumar (5): Ajith was booked early in the first half. He had issues dealing with Liston Colaco.

Parag Shrivas (5.5): Parag made some rash tackles in defense today. He didn't have the best of games, and his positioning was questionable.

Alan Costa (5): Alan Costa had issues in defense dealing with Roy Krishna. He looked susceptible during the set-pieces.

Noarem Roshan Singh (7): Roshan's corners were a cause of concern for ATK Mohun Bagan. He provided the assist for Prince Ibara's equalizer. He had a good game defensively and made some crucial tackles and clearances.

Jayesh Rane (6): Jayesh Rane worked hard in midfield today to try to counter Joni Kauko and Hugo Boumous.

Bruno Ramires (7): Bruno was good in midfield today. He stopped ATK Mohun Bagan from playing their natural game. He closed down the passing lanes brilliantly.

Danish Farooq Bhat (7.5): Danish scored his first goal in the Indian Super League in the 26th minute to give Bengaluru FC the equalizer. He had a decent game in midfield and played some good balls into the box from midfield.

Prince Ibara scored the equaliser for Bengaluru FC (image courtesy: ISL social media)

Prince Ibara (7.5): Prince Ibara scored the equalizer for Bengaluru FC in the 72nd minute. He made some good attempts on goal but was denied by the ATK Mohun Bagan keeper and defense.

Cleiton Silva (8): Cleiton Silva scored the first goal for Bengaluru FC and then assisted Danish Farooq for the second goal. He was the most instrumental player on the pitch for Bengaluru FC.

Ashique Kuruniyan (6): Ashique made some good runs down the flanks but couldn't provide any good balls into the box.

Substitutes:

Rohit Kumar (5): Rohit Kumar replaced Jayesh Rane in the second half. He was introduced to provide stability to the Bengaluru FC midfield.

Udanta Singh (4.5): Udanta came on late and tried to trouble the ATK Mohun Bagan defense with his pace. He wasn't successful in impacting the game.

Sunil Chhetri (4.5): Chhetri came on late into the game and couldn't do anything noticeable.

Pratik Chaudhari (4.5): Patik Chaudhari was introduced late in the game and didn't have much to do.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh (6): Amrinder Singh made some crucial saves in the second half. There wasn't much he could have done during the goals that ATK Mohun Bagan conceded.

Ashutosh Mehta (5): Ashutosh was troubled at regular intervals by Ashique. He did make some good runs down the flanks, but his crosses weren't up to the mark.

Pritam Kotal (5): Pritam Kotal didn't have the best of games. He was constantly troubled by Cleiton Silva. In addition, he made some rash tackles during the game.

Tiri (5.5): Tiri had another game to forget today. He was troubled by Prince Ibara during the game. He also failed to cover Danish Farooq during Bengaluru FC's first goal.

Subhasish Bose (8): Bose was one of the best players for ATK Mohun Bagan. He scored the game's first goal and then earned a penalty in the second half that helped the Mariners score their third goal.

Deepak Tangri (6): Tangri made some rash tackles in midfield again. He did stop Bengaluru FC from playing freely in midfield.

Joni Kauko (7): Joni Kauko was good in midfield today. He controlled the game for ATK Mohun Bagan in midfield and provided ample cover for his teammates.

Manvir Singh (5): Manvir had another poor game. He couldn't do much during the game and had issues linking up with his teammates.

Liston Colaco (6): Liston made some excellent runs down the flanks today. But his passes in the final third weren't up to the mark.

Hugo Boumous (8.5): Hugo Boumous provided the assist for the first goal ATK Mohun Bagan scored. He then scored the second goal for the Mariners in the first half.

Roy Krishna had a goal and assist to his name (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Roy Krishna (8): Roy Krishna assisted Hugo Boumous for the second goal ATK Mohun Bagan scored. He gave the Mariners the lead in the second half from the penalty spot.

Substitutes:

David Williams (4.5): David Williams replaced Hugo late in the game. He couldn't impact the game during his time on the pitch.

Prabir Das (4.5): Prabir replaced Ashutosh Mehta in the 81st minute but couldn't do anything meaningful. He wasted a good move by taking a poor shot from outside the box.

Edited by Aditya Singh