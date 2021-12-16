Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Who will win today's ISL match?

Bengaluru FC hosts ATK Mohun Bagan at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim in Match No. 31 of the Indian Super League (ISL). Bengaluru FC are currently positioned ninth in the league table with one win, one draw and four losses in their six matches. ATK Mohun Bagan is sixth in the table with two wins, two losses and a draw.

Bengaluru FC are without a win since their season-opener against NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, the Mariners have also failed to bounce back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats against Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC. They managed to earn a point against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-Head

The two teams met twice during the last edition of the ISL. Both encounters ended with ATK Mohun Bagan securing the win.

Matches played between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan: 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Draws: 0

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Team News

Bengaluru FC

Marco Pezzaiuoli will miss the services of defender Yrondu Musavu-King and midfielder Leon Augustine. Both players are expected to be ruled out till January 2022.

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan has no injury concerns at the moment and head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will have the entire squad at his disposal ahead of this encounter.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Silva, Damaitphand Lyngdoh, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna.

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrate their goal against Bengaluru FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

The two sides are currently in the middle of a poor run and will want to make amends to their season. It will be interesting to see how Antonio Lopez Habas balances his side in between attack and defense against Marco Pezzaiuoli's men.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Edited by Diptanil Roy