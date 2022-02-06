Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in the second-leg meeting between the two sides that took place at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The two had to settle scores after the first leg ended in a draw.

It was a game of two halves with each side being better in one half. Jamshedpur FC dominated in the first half even though they were low on possession. Daniel Chima Chukwu's early goal served as a mortgage for Owen Coyle's side but that did not hold for long.

The second half saw Bengaluru FC spring back into confidence and score three goals to take the match away. The Blues were the livelier side among the two in both halves. However, in the first half, Jamshedpur FC managed to nullify some of their most important elements.

Let's take a look at the four things we learned from this game.

#4 Jamshedpur FC's habit of sitting back unnecessarily

Jamshedpur FC have been at the receiving end of goals many times this season because of one problem. However, they aren't the only side to have faced this in the ISL 2021-22 campaign. Teams like Chennaiyin FC or ATK Mohun Bagan under Antonio Lopez Habas had the same issue.

These teams have a habit of allowing their opposition time on the ball while they sit back and soak up pressure. The plan is to hit the opposition on the counter and in their vulnerable areas but this does serve as a problem at times.

Teams in the ISL who are defensive by approach possess none or a very small number of ball players. They do not abide by the laws of pressing their opponents unless necessary. Hence, this provides a very small window for such teams to work on their attack and hold onto the ball.

This was evident in the case of Jamshedpur FC against Bengaluru FC and the Blues used this to their advantage to turn the game around.

#3 Bengaluru FC's dynamic approach

Bengaluru FC have a very dynamic approach to their games. The team functions both through wing-play and also through the center which allows them to breach opposition defenses with ease.

Coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has worked on player movements in various scenarios in a game. This has enabled them to create and attack space pockets in the opposition half.

Bengaluru FC were fielded in a 4-3-3 formation with Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri on the flanks and Cleiton Silva in the middle. At times, Cleiton could be seen dropping in between the midfielders. Sunil and Udanta also converged on the middle and the full-backs stretched the defense. Cleiton could then play as a number 10 and move ahead for second balls or rebounds.

#2 Jamshedpur FC's over-reliance on certain players

Jamshedpur FC have been too dependent on individual brilliance. Although the squad has depth, players like Alexandre Lima and Greg Stewart are at the end of almost every move.

The problem arises when such players are pushed out of their comfort zones and are unable to deliver in the usual manner. Such has been the case for the Red Miners.

Greg Stewart was responsible for most of their victories this season, scoring five goals and assisting six. However, he has been absent in the last few games, making it difficult for the team to click in the final third.

#1 Bengaluru FC's young stars picking up the mantle

The Blues have a bunch of young players who have been influential in the team's recent status. Naorem Roshan Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Parag Shrivas have been brilliant for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side.

This has been one of the most important elements of success that the Blues have had in this edition of the competition.

