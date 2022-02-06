Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Player Ratings as the Blues cruise to victory

Bengaluru FC hosted Jamshedpur FC in the return leg of the Indian Super League (ISL). The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a draw. But things were very different in the second leg.

The Blues have improved under head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli and skipper Sunil Chhetri has found his form. Jamshedpur FC have Daniel Chima Chukwu leading the attack in place of Nerijus Valskis.

This particular match had two versions coming out of each half. The first half belonged to Jamshedpur FC, who led by a goal courtesy of Daniel Chima Chukwu. The Red Miners were compact defensively and nullified Bengaluru FC's strengths.

The Blues were unable to use their wing-play and Roshan Naorem was closely tracked by Seiminlen Doungel. Defender Ivan Costa also had a tough time against Daniel Chima Chukwu as the former Molde FK striker used his physical strength to shake off his marker.

But as the second half progressed, Marco Pezzaiuoli's side slowly grew into the game and were more decisive in all departments. The numbers on the scoreboard changed in favor of the Blues as they cruised comfortably to a win.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for this ISL encounter.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (6): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was stable under the crossbar and communicated with his teammates well to defend the goal.

Parag Shrivas (7): Parag had an outstanding game, especially in the second half. His goal-line clearance was one of the best moments in the game.

Pratik Chaudhari (6.5): Pratik was strong at the back. He has grown mature since the start of the season and has become an able partner to Alan Costa.

Alan Costa (7): Alan Costa managed to keep Daniel Chima quiet after the first goal. He put up a lot with the Nigerian to keep him at bay.

Roshan Naorem (7): Roshan Naorem was slightly off the radar during the initial moments of the game. However, he picked up yet another assist in the game and made a strong finish to the match.

Suresh Wangjam (6.5): Suresh has continued to impress everyone with his abilities. The box-to-box midfielder surely has an extra pair of lungs.

Bruno Ramires (7): Bengaluru FC's defensive midfielder was superb against Jamshedpur FC. He picked up an assist and was good both in attack and defense.

Danish Farooq (6): Danish had a good game but unlike the other days. He made some progressive runs, most of which accounted for nothing.

Udanta Singh (6): Udanta Singh had a decent game. The winger was comparatively quieter than usual.

Cleiton Silva (7.5): Cleiton Silva was on song for the Blues. He was the main reason Marco Pezzaiuoli's side were able to breach the Red Miners' backline.

Sunil Chhetri (7.5): The Bengaluru FC skipper is slowly ending past the criticism that surrounded him during the initial part of the campaign. Having broken the record for the highest number of goals scored, Sunil Chhetri has surely made a lot of difference for Marco Pezzaiuoli's side.

Substitutes

Wungngayam Muirang (N/A): Muirang spent very little time on the field.

Namgyal Bhutia (N/A): Namgyal made no impact during his time on the field.

Jayesh Rane (6): Jayesh has shown some improvement from his earlier performance for the Blues.

Rohit Kumar (6): Rohit had a decent game with no significant contribution to his name.

Siva Narayanan (N/A): Siva spent very little time on the field.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (6): Rehenesh had a decent game against Bengaluru FC.

Laldinliana Renthlei (6): Laldinliana had a decent game with no significant impact.

Eli Sabia (6): Eli, who was responsible for leading the defensive unit of Jamshedpur FC, was decent

Narender Gahlot (5.5): Narender Gahlot had a poor game. Having been fielded as a replacement for Peter Hartley, the centre-back was indecisive in most situations.

Ricky Lallawmawma (6): Ricky had a decent game but made no significant impact.

Jitendra Singh (6): Jitendra had a tough time dealing with Bengaluru FC's midfield. The midfielder might have thrown the game away much earlier had it not been for Lima.

Alexandre Lima (7): Alexandre Lima was an engine in the center of midfield. He provided assistance when the side was attacking as well as provided cover for the centre-backs while defending.

Seiminlen Doungel (6): Len had a decent game. His defensive record against the Blues has been sound but offensively was not efficient.

Boris Singh (6): Boris made a lot of runs into the opposition box but failed to create an opportunity for his side.

Greg Stewart (6): Greg is not the player he was during the initial part of the 2021-22 campaign. His movement on and off the ball has dropped severely and may become a concern as the tournament progresses.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (6.5): Daniel Chima Chukwu was a threat to the Bengaluru FC defense. He now has two goals from two appearances for his new outfit and has been a decent figure in the frontline.

Substitutes

Mobashir Rahman (6): Mobashir had a good game and has been consistent for Owen Coyle's side.

Ritwik Das (6): Ritwik had a decent game. He tried to build something meaningful for Jamshedpur FC but was not able to deliver.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ishan Pandita (5.5): Ishan had a poor game. The young forward could not deliver the necessary goods for Jamshedpur FC.

Edited by Diptanil Roy