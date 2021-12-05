ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - 4 things we learned

Bengaluru FC locked horns with Mumbai City FC in a bid to get back to winning after sharing points with Kerala Blasters FC in their previous outing in the ISL.

The Blues from Bengaluru have not caught up with their form since beating the Highlanders in their season-opener. Meanwhile, the Islanders have kept their form from last season going despite occasional bumps along the way.

Mumbai City FC were on a high after delivering a huge win against ATK Mohun Bagan and were looking to continue on the same path. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, were looking to upset their opponents and bag all three points.

The game started off with Bengaluru FC playing against the strengths of Mumbai City FC. Marco Pezzaiuoli set up his team in a manner that prohibited the Islanders from having too much free space and time on the ball.

This looked effective in the initial period of the game before Bengaluru FC defender Alan Costa gave away a penalty after handling the ball inside the box. Although a Cleiton Silva free-kick brought parity between the two sides, Bengaluru FC could not contain Mumbai City FC.

Let's take a look at the four things we learned from the clash between the Blues from Bengaluru and the Islanders.

#4 Bengaluru FC's inconsistency in the attack to defense transition

Mumbai City FC are one of the few sides in the ISL who have mastered the art of controlling the game with the use of ball possession. Marco Pezzaiuoli's job against the Islanders was to take away this strength from his opponents in order to turn the encounter in his favor.

But the Mumbai City FC players were able to draw in fouls and capitalize on the weakness of their opponents.

#3 Bengaluru FC lacking firepower in attack

Bengaluru FC did not look like a team that could bother Mumbai City FC's defensive unit. Star striker Sunil Chhetri is yet to shine in Bengaluru FC colors this season and Cleiton Silva is only effective in glimpses.

With Prince Ibarra stepping out of action, Marco Pezzaiuoli's side lost their chances to threaten the Islanders aerially.

#2 Igor Angulo on song for Mumbai City FC

Former Golden Boot winner Igor Angulo takes his scoring boots wherever he goes. Having been top of the charts last season, Igor Angulo has continued his form in Mumbai City FC colors this season.

Netting four times in as many appearances this season, the Spaniard kept the Bengaluru FC defenders busy throughout his time in the encounter.

#1 The Des Buckingham effect

Sergio Lobera's successor at Mumbai City FC, Des Buckingham, has continued to impress everyone with his coaching methodology. He has added more fluidity to the system that was instilled in the Islanders setup by his predecessor.

Outwitting most of his colleagues in the opposition dugouts, Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC are slowly turning into an exciting side. Their outing against Bengaluru FC has reinstated this.

Edited by Rohit Mishra