Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri ran riot against the Red and Gold brigade in the first leg of ISL 2020-21 (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri ran riot against the Red and Gold brigade in the first leg of ISL 2020-21 (Image Courtesy: ISL)
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
Modified Jan 04, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Preview

Bengaluru FC will host SC East Bengal in match no. 49 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Blues will have an edge over their opponents for the night after snatching a win against Chennaiyin FC. The win against Bozidar Bandovic's side came after a series of ups and downs following their win in their season-opener against the Highlanders.

As for the Kolkata-based club, things have not been great at their camp. SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz was shown the door after losing control of the dressing room and interim coach Renedy Singh is preparing the side for this clash.

Bengaluru FCvs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal have come across each other on two occasions in the previous edition of the ISL.

The first match finished with the Red and Gold brigade stealing the vital three points. Bengaluru FC won the second fixture.

Matches played: 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 1

SC East Bengal wins: 1

Draws: 0

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7)

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare (3)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4 clean sheets in 19 matches)

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (2 clean sheets in 15 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 58, Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC) - 3, Debjit Majumder (SC East Bengal) - 50, Subrata Paul (SC East Bengal) - 21

Most passes: Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 782, Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 825

Most interceptions: Harmanjot Khabra (Bengaluru FC) - 31, Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal) - 27

Most tackles: Suresh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC) - 68, Ankit Mukherjee (SC East Bengal) - 61

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
