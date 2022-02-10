Chennaiyin FC 0 - 5 FC Goa - 4 things we learned

In match number 86 of the Indian Super League's 2021-22 season, FC Goa defeated Chennaiyin FC 5-0 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin FC went into the game eighth in the points table whereas FC Goa were placed ninth. Both teams desperately needed the win to stay within a chance of reaching the playoffs.

FC Goa started the game with a bang as Makan Chote gave them the lead in the sixth minute from an Aiban Dohling cross. Jorge Ortiz doubled the lead for the Gaurs in the 20th minute. He scored his second of the game in the 41st minute to make it 3-0 before Narayan Das' own goal in the 45th minute made it 4-0.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half trying to get more bodies up front in the attack but they couldn't find a goal. Ortiz scored his third goal of the night to complete his hat-trick in the 53rd minute from an Dohling pass.

The Gaurs continued to control the game while Chennaiyin FC failed to create any substantial opportunities.

FC Goa reached 18 points this season with today's win and closed their gap with the eighth placed Chennai side to a point.

On that note, let's take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Chennaiyin FC's downhill slide continues

Chennaiyin FC started the season on a bright note and looked like a contender for the playoff spots. Unfortunately, they have been on a downward slide as the season progressed, and their slump continues.

Currently, they are in the eighth position with 19 points from 16 games. The Marina Machans have lost three of their last four games and drawn one.

Bozidar Bandovic needs to work on his tactics and strategy if Chennaiyin FC wants to fight for the playoff spots.

#3 Chennaiyin's attacking woes continue

Chennaiyin FC were dealt a massive blow during the transfer window when their leading winger Lalrinzuala Chhangte left the club to join Mumbai City FC. However, the Marina Machans did sign their former striker Nerijus Valskis from Jamshedpur FC.

However, Valskis' introduction hasn't solved Bozidar Bandovic's woes in front of goal. The striker hasn't been able to score a single goal for the Marina Machans this season.

Chennaiyin FC need to sort out their attacking woes or continue to suffer.

#2 FC Goa finished the game in the first half itself

FC Goa started the game with a bang and took the lead in the sixth minute courtesy of a Makan Chote shot from an Aiban cross. There was no looking back for the Gaurs after taking the lead. They scored three more goals in the first half. Jorge Ortiz scored two of those three goals, while one was due to Narayan Das's own goal.

Jorge Ortiz completed his hat-trick in the second half to score the fifth goal for the Gaurs

The way FC Goa played in the first half made it relatively impossible for the Marina Machans to stage a comeback in the second half.

The Gaurs easily controlled the second half and kept troubling the Chennaiyin FC goal.

#1 Dheeraj Singh keeps his first clean sheet of the ISL 2021-22 season

Dheeraj managed to keep his first clean sheet of the season (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Dheeraj Singh is one of the finest keepers currently playing in the Indian Super League. He has made some stunning saves this season but couldn't keep a clean sheet. That statistic changed as he managed to keep his first clean sheet of the season on Wednesday.

Making Dheeraj's job easier was the fact that the former ISL champions from Chennai failed to register a shot on target. As a result, the young goalkeeper didn't have to make a save during the game.

The Gaurs defense also put in an excellent performance. Dohling, in particular, had a great game, and he had two assists to his name and was the main creator of another goal.

Edited by Aditya Singh