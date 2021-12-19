Chennaiyin FC 2vs1 Odisha FC - Player ratings

Chennaiyin FC played their sixth game of the ISL 2021-22 season against Odisha FC. It was a game between the fourth and fifth-placed sides in the league. Both teams have had an excellent start to the season and are in the reckoning for the top four spots. Chennaiyin FC beat Odisha FC 2-1 in the match today.

The match started with Chennaiyin FC putting pressure on the Odisha FC goal. At the same time, Odisha had a few chances to take the lead. However, Germanpreet finally gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 24th minute. Chennaiyin had more possession and opportunities in the first half.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of Chennaiyin FC.

The second half started with both teams looking to score an early goal in the half. However, Mirlan Murzaev scored a beauty in the 63rd minute from 25 yards out to double Chennaiyin FC's lead.

Chennaiyin FC were awarded a penalty in the 84th minute when Sebastian brought down Koman. However, Lukasz Gikiewicz's penalty was saved brilliantly by Kamaljit Singh. Javi Hernandez scored from 30 yards out in the 95th minute to get a consolation goal for Odisha FC.

The scoreboard at full time read 2-1 in favor of Chennaiyin FC.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for today's game.

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (7): Vishal didn't have much to do in the first half. He did make some brilliant saves in the second half.

Ariel Borysiuk (6): Ariel made some crucial blocks in defense. He, however, made a few poor tackles and committed some silly fouls.

Slavko Damjanovic (8): Slavko had another brilliant game. He didn't give Aridai and Jonathas much space inside the box. Additionally, he covered the open spaces well.

Narayan Das (6): Narayan closed down the Odisha FC forwards well. However, he did make some rash tackles in dangerous positions.

Reagan Singh (6.5): Reagan made some good moves down the wings. However, his crossing wasn't up to the mark.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (7): Jerry made some brilliant runs down the flanks today. He was brilliant in attack and created many opportunities for his teammates.

Vladimir Koman (7.5): Vladimir was superb in midfield today. He didn't allow Odisha FC to play their natural game. He won the penalty that Lukasz missed.

Anirudh Thapa (7): Thapa had another excellent game in midfield. He closed down the Odisha FC midfield properly and helped Chennaiyin FC create a lot of openings.

Germanpreet Singh (7.5): Germanpreet scored the game's first goal. His first shot was blocked, but he scored in the 24th minute from the rebound.

Mirlan scored a stunner in the second half. (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Mirlan Murzaev (7.5): Mirlan scored a stunner in the 63rd minute from 25 yards out to double Chennaiyin's lead. He made some excellent runs in attack and created space for his teammates.

Lallianzuala Chhangte (6.5): Chhangte made a few good runs down the flanks. He failed to get his name on the scoresheet.

Substitutes:

Rahim Ali (5.5): Rahim Ali was introduced in the 72nd minute. He made some excellent moves and created openings for his teammates.

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul (5.5): Edwin replaced goalscorer Germanpreet in the 77th minute. He couldn't impact the game in any way.

Lukasz Gikiewicz (5): Lukasz Gikiewicz came on in the second half. He missed a penalty in the 84th minute. Overall he wasn't impressive today.

Syed Suhail Pasha (NA): Syed Suhail Pasha came on late and didn't have much to do.

Ninthoinganba Meetei (NA): Ninthoi was introduced in the last minute of the game and didn't get a touch of the ball.

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh (8): Kamaljit made some excellent saves during the game. He also saved a penalty from Lukasz in the 84th minute.

Lalhrezuala Sailung (5): Sailung had issues dealing with Chhangte and Jerry. He made some silly errors and was beaten easily at times.

Gaurav Bora (5.5): Gaurav Bora tried hard in defense, but he had issues covering his man. He also made some poor clearances.

Victor Mongil (6): Victor Mongil didn't have the best of games today. His positioning was poor, and he was often found out of position.

Lalruatthara (5): Reagan beat Lalruatthara on multiple occasions today. He couldn't help his side in attack.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem (5): The Chennaiyin midfield bullied Thoiba. He failed to keep hold of the ball and gave away possession easily.

Paul Ramfangzauva (6): Paul didn't have the best of games. He tried to keep hold of the ball but couldn't counter the Chennaiyin FC midfield.

Javi Hernandez (7): Javi scored a screamer in the 95th minute. Apart from that, he couldn't do much during the game.

Isaac Vanmalsawma (5.5): Isaac didn't have the best of games. He failed to create chances for his side.

Aridai tried hard but failed to get his name on the scoresheet (image courtesy: ISL social media)

Aridai Cabrera (6): Aridai had a few goal attempts, but Vishal Kaith made some brilliant saves to deny Aridai a goal.

Jonathas de Jesus (6): Jonathas tried hard to score a goal but was denied by the Chennaiyin FC defense. He played some excellent passes to his teammates.

Substitutes:

Vinit Rai (5): Vinit Rai came on in the second half and helped Odisha keep hold of the ball in midfield.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (5): Jerry came on in the second half and couldn't do much.

Sebastian Thangmuansang (4.5): Sebastian came on in the second half to solidify the defense but failed to do so. He made some silly fouls.

Deven Sawhney (4.5): Deven was introduced in the second half and couldn't do much.

Isak Vanlalruatfela (4.5): Isak came on late into the game and didn't have much to do.

