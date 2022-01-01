Chennaiyin FC rope in Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC have roped in Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis for the remainder of the ISL 2021-22, the club announced on Saturday. The 34-year-old, who was released by Jamshedpur FC, was signed up on a free transfer by his former club.

Valskis made his ISL debut with Chennaiyin FC during the 2019-20 edition, scoring 15 goals in 20 appearances, apart from providing six assists. He won the ISL Golden Boot in his debut season and played a crucial role in guiding the side to the summit clash.

He subsequently joined Jamshedpur FC, where he found the net on 10 occasions in 24 matches. The Red Miners thanked Valskis for his services in a tweet:

"Jamshedpur FC and Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis have mutually parted ways. We wish Nerka the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Valskis will look to perform again for the side with whom he began his ISL career.

“I am very excited and very happy to be back home and wear the blue shirt again," he said.

Nerijus Valskis to replace Rafael Crivellaro in Chennaiyin FC squad

Valskis will replace Rafael Crivellaro in the Chennaiyin FC squad. Crivellaro has been ruled out after failing to recover from a muscle injury that he sustained during a pre-season training session.

The Chennai-based club badly missed the services of the Brazilian attacking midfielder, who has been an integral part of the club over the last few years. Valskis' arrival is expected to bolster the side.

Chennaiyin FC are currently sixth in the points table with 11 points from eight outings and take on Jamshedpur FC on Sunday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa.

