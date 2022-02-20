Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in match no. 96 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The Marina Machans are eight points behind their opponents and it is technically impossible for them to catch up in the race for the top four. However, the side is expected to put up a tough fight against the Men of Steel like in their previous match against Odisha FC.

Owen Coyle's side have registered wins against Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC in their last two games. The Red Miners will look to add to their tally as they pursue a top-of-the-table finish in the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have met each other on nine occasions prior to this fixture. The Red Miners managed to win two of those encounters while the Marina Machans won four of them.

Both sides shared the spoils on three occasions.

Matches Played: 9

Chennaiyin FC wins: 4

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Draws: 3

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith ( 6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T.P. (8 clean sheets in 19 matches).

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51, TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC) - 54, Pawan Kumar (Jamshedpur FC) - 5.

Most passes: Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803, Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 785, Alexandre Lima (Jamshedpur FC) - 646.

Most interceptions: Reagan Singh (Chennaiyin FC) - 38, Stephen Eze (Jamshedpur FC) - 60.

Most tackles: Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 99, Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) -111.

Most touches: Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 1053, Aitor Monroy (Jamshedpur FC) - 1002.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar