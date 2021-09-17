ISL 2021-22: East Bengal sign midfielder Darren Sidoel on one-year deal

East Bengal on Friday roped in Dutch defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. Sidoel has signed a one-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 ISL season.

The 23-year-old, a product of Ajax's youth academy, is capable of playing as a centre-back and defensive midfielder. Besides the Netherlands, he has also played in England, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Spain.

The Dutchman arrives at East Bengal from Spanish second division club Córdoba CF. He spent the previous season on loan at Hércules, where he played under East Bengal head coach Manuel Diaz.

Sidoel is Diaz’s fifth foreign signing following the arrivals of Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervišević, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce and Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu.

"East Bengal presents a new opportunity for me, I am eager to learn" - Darren Sidoel

In a club statement, Darren Sidoel expressed his delight at signing for East Bengal. The midfielder hopes to make use of his opportunity and develop his game in the ISL.

“SC East Bengal presents a new opportunity for me. I have played in a few European countries and picked up quite a lot. I am eager to learn and I believe I can develop playing in the Indian Super League,” said Sidoel.

Sidoel is also keen on reuniting with former coach Diaz.

“I have played under the coach (Manolo) before in Spain and that helps. We have a good understanding and I am looking forward to reuniting with him again," added the Dutch midfielder.

East Bengal will launch their 2021-22 ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC in on November 21, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

