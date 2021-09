ISL 2021-22: East Bengal sign midfielder Darren Sidoel on one-year deal

East Bengal on Friday roped in Dutch defensive midfielder Darren Sidoel for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. Sidoel has signed a one-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 ISL season.

The 23-year-old, a product of Ajax's youth academy, is capable of playing as a centre-back and defensive midfielder. Besides the Netherlands, he has also played in England, Belgium, Bulgaria, and Spain.

The Dutchman arrives at East Bengal from Spanish second division club CΓ³rdoba CF. He spent the previous season on loan at HΓ©rcules, where he played under East Bengal head coach Manuel Diaz.

Sidoel is Diaz’s fifth foreign signing following the arrivals of Slovenian midfielder Amir DerviΕ‘eviΔ‡, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce and Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu.

"East Bengal presents a new opportunity for me, I am eager to learn" - Darren Sidoel

In a club statement, Darren Sidoel expressed his delight at signing for East Bengal. The midfielder hopes to make use of his opportunity and develop his game in the ISL.

β€œSC East Bengal presents a new opportunity for me. I have played in a few European countries and picked up quite a lot. I am eager to learn and I believe I can develop playing in the Indian Super League,” said Sidoel.

Sidoel is also keen on reuniting with former coach Diaz.

β€œI have played under the coach (Manolo) before in Spain and that helps. We have a good understanding and I am looking forward to reuniting with him again," added the Dutch midfielder.

East Bengal will launch their 2021-22 ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC in on November 21, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

