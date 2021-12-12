ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC - 4 things we learned

In a chaotic encounter at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, FC Goa snapped up a crucial 2-1 victory on Saturday against struggling Bengaluru FC, who are languishing in the bottom half of the points table with their fourth defeat of the 2021-22 ISL season.

Meanwhile, with two victories on the trot, Juan Ferrando's Goa have seemingly turned their season around and moved up to seventh place in the 11-team table.

In the first half, Goa started on the front foot, dominating possession and the tempo of the game. In the 16th minute, Goa pulled ahead through an Ashique Kuruniyan own goal after forward Devendra Murgaonkar's shot was saved by Bengaluru FC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru almost immediately had an opportunity to equalize after full-back Roshan Singh set up Sunil Chhetri. But the Blues skipper squandered the opportunity from five yards out with the goal wide open.

But just before half-time Bengaluru equalized through an incredible Cleiton Silva free-kick, although the call to award a free-kick was controversial.

Goa were further handicapped when their star foreigner Jorge Ortiz was sent off for an off-the-ball push on Bengaluru midfielder Suresh Wangjam Singh. With Goa down to 10-men, Bengaluru were at an advantage.

However, in the 70th minute, it was Goa who found the winner when Devendra Murgaonkar slotted home a calm finish after being set up by a headed pass from Ivan Garrido as the BFC defense shockingly opened up.

Here are four things that we learned from the match:

#4 The brilliance of Jorge Ortiz's off-the-ball movement

Although it's still early in the season, Jorge Ortiz has already shone in a struggling FC Goa setup. It's no secret that coach Ferrando likes to have control over the tempo of the game.

Deploying Ortiz in a free role behind the central striker - almost like a false nine - allows Goa the option of having a flying midfielder and never being outnumbered in midfield. The Spaniard's movement both on and off the ball confuses centre-backs trying to track his movements. Ortiz already has a goal and three assists this season.

#3 Prince Ibara's contribution provides hope to Bengaluru FC

After being subbed on in place of Jayesh Rane at half-time, Prince Ibara was arguably Bengaluru's liveliest attacker on his return from injury. Minutes after coming on, the Congolese striker had a fair few chances from the right flank. Going forward, Ibara could become an option for Bengaluru either from the start or even off the bench. The big man is a viable threat in the box and extremely agile for someone of his size.

#2 Edu Bedia is synomyous with control

Juan Ferrando likes to control the midfield, and Goa has the perfect man to do the job - Edu Bedia. The 32-year-old defensive midfielder has been a mainstay of the Goa midfield for some years now.

Whenever Bedia plays well, unsurprisingly Goa does too. The Spaniard had an impactful performance tonight as he held the Goan midfield together to press the Blues out of the game. Bedia registered two key passes, three interceptions, two tackles and a clearance against Bengaluru.

#1 Sunil Chhetri's form or the lack of it

While Bengaluru coach Marco Pezzaiuoli and team management have consistently stressed the importance of trusting the process, skipper Sunil Chhetri's goalless streak might slowly be turning into a matter of concern. The 37-year-old hasn't scored in six games now and, more importantly, has largely gone missing during massive chunks of the game.

Chhetri is the highest Indian scorer in the league and the lack of goals could be just a temporary phase, but the blip has undoubtedly been costing Bengaluru their ISL season.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan