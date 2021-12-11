FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

FC Goa will take on Bengaluru FC in Match no. 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Gaurs recently sneaked away with three points against SC East Bengal in a seven-goal thriller. Having bagged their first win of the ISL 2021-22 campaign, Juan Ferrando's side will look to repeat their performance in a bid to upset an out-of-form Bengaluru FC.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side are yet to secure a win since beating the Highlanders in their season opener.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have met on nine previous occasions with the Gaurs securing a win just twice. Bengaluru FC have won five of their nine outings with the Goa-based side.

The first leg of the previous edition of the ISL ended in a 2-2 draw with FC Goa winning the second leg.

Matches played: 9

FC Goa wins: 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

Draws: 2

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

FC Goa: Igor Angulo (14), Jorge Mendoza (6)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (8), Cleiton Silva (7)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem ( 2 clean sheets in 9 matches), Naveen Kumar ( 1 clean sheet in 4 matches), Mohammad Nawaz ( 1 clean in 10 matches)

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (4 clean sheets in 19 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Mohammad Nawaz (FC Goa) - 19, Dheeraj Singh (FC Goa) - 16, Naveen Kumar (FC Goa) - 6, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC) - 58, Lalthuammawia Ralte (Bengaluru FC) - 3

Most passes: Edu Bedia (FC Goa) - 1496, Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) - 782

Most interceptions: Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 37, Harmanjot Khabra (Bengaluru FC) - 31

Most tackles: Saviour Gama (FC Goa) - 101, Suresh Wangjam (Bengaluru FC) - 68

Most touches: Edu Bedia (FC Goa) - 1747, Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC)- 970

Edited by Arjun Panchadar