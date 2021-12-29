Hyderabad FC 6-1 Odisha FC - 4 things we learned

Hyderabad FC beat Odisha FC 6-1 in match number 43 of the ISL 2021-22 season at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

Hyderabad FC started the game in fourth position while Odisha FC were in seventh place in the points table.

Both teams came into the game having not won their last two games, and a victory was crucial for both. Hyderabad FC needed the victory to close in on league leaders Mumbai City FC. Odisha FC needed the win to move into the top four.

The match started with both teams creating some chances, which showcased end-to-end action.

Hyderabad FC took the lead in the ninth minute through a Hector Rodas own goal from an Edu Garcia free-kick. Odisha FC equalized in the 16th minute courtesy of a Juanan own goal. Finally, Bartholomew Ogbeche gave Hyderabad FC the lead in the 39th minute.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-1 in favor of Hyderabad FC.

The second half witnessed Hyderabad FC shift gears and completely outplay Odisha FC. Edu Garcia doubled the lead for Hyderabad FC in the 54th minute with a shot from outside the penalty box. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the fourth goal for Hyderabad FC in the 60th, similar to the one scored by Edu Garcia.

Spanish forward Javier Siverio scored the fifth goal for Hyderabad FC in the 72nd minute. Joao Victor made it half a dozen in the 86th minute from the penalty spot.

With today's victory, Hyderabad FC moved into second spot in the points table and are a point behind league leaders Mumbai City FC.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 A tale of two halves

Edu Garcia opened the scoring in the second half (Image courtesy: ISL soical media)

Both teams started the game with a positive approach. The initial few minutes saw both sides creating openings. Hyderabad FC scored the first goal in the ninth minute, while Odisha FC equalized in the 16th minute.

Odisha managed to create a few more chances, but Jonathas and Paul were guilty of wasting some good opportunities. The game was evenly poised at halftime, with Hyderbad FC having a slender one-goal advantage.

The second half turned out completely different from the first half. Hyderabad FC managed to turn the game into a one-sided affair. They scored four goals in the second half to complete a six-goal battering of Odisha FC.

#3 Odisha FC have the worst defensive record in the ISL this season

Odisha FC need to improve their defense (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Odisha FC had a brilliant start to the season. They managed to win their first two games and were one of the top placed teams in the league table. Right from the beginning, though, one thing was clear: this Odisha FC side has enormous problems in defense. Till now, they are the only team to concede four or more goals thrice this season.

The Kalinga Warriors have played eight games this season and conceded 20 goals, which is the worst defensive record in the league.

Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Hector Rodas, and Lalhrezuala Sailung struggled with Hyderabad FC's attacks throughout the game.

#2 Bartholomew Ogbeche aging like fine wine

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace today (image courtesy: ISLsocial media)

Bartholomew Ogbeche, who is currently the top scorer in the ISL 2021-22 season with eight goals, is 37. Hyderabad FC is his fourth club in the ISL, having previously played for NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters, and Mumbai City FC.

Bartholomew Ogbeche is currently the third-highest all-time scorer in ISL's history. He has 43 goals from 65 games.

#1 Hyderabad FC have one of the best wing-plays in the league

Aniket Jadhav had a good game on the flanks today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Hyderabad FC are second in the points table and they deserve to be there given the quality of football they have played this season. In addition, they are the side to provide U-23 players the most minutes this season. All this has helped them play a swift brand of football which has involved stretching the play and utilizing the wings properly.

The Nizams have used the pace of their wingers and wing backs appropriately, and that has been one of their best weapons this season.

Nikhil Poojari was brilliant today and the way he helped his side in attack and defense was praiseworthy.

Opponents need to stop Hyderabad FC from operating smoothly on the flanks if they want to get a result against the Nizams. Most of Hyderabad FC's goals have come as a result of moves through the wings.

Edited by Aditya Singh