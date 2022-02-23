Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Table-toppers Hyderabad FC will play Kerala Blasters FC in Match 99 of the Indian Super League (ISL) tonight, February 23, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Manolo Marquez's side will look to add to their current tally in a bid to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Having beaten Bengaluru FC and FC Goa in their last two matches post a defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan, the Nizams will feel confident with their current run of form.

However, the Yellow Tuskers cannot be taken lightly even though the team has slipped from their position amongst the top 4. Ivan Vukomanovic's side will be looking to repeat their tricks against the Nizams as they did in their last meeting.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-Head

The two teams have met five times, with the Nizams recording wins twice and Yellow Tuskers edging past them on three occasions. The earlier meeting between the two teams this season ended 1-0 to Vukomanovic's side.

Matches played: 5.

HFC wins: 2.

KBFC wins: 3.

Draws: 0.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Team News

In terms of player availability, Ivan Vukomanovic will miss the services of Jorge Pereyra Diaz after the player picked up a red card in the last match.

The Nizams should have most of their players available.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted Lineups

HFC: Laxmikant Kattimani; Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Asish Rai; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese; Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav.

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Gill; Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Sandip Singh; Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Vincy Barreto; Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Prediction

With both sides hungry for a top-four finish, it is difficult to assess the outcome of this match. The Nizams might just edge this contest to take another massive step towards qualifying for the semi-finals.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters FC.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra