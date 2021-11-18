ISL 2021-22: “I enjoy these remarks” - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa on being called Indian football’s next big thing

Anirudh Thapa is Chennaiyin FC’s (CFC) poster boy. The youngster joined the two-time ISL champions as an 18-year old in 2016 and has been a pillar of the team ever since. This season the challenge will be bigger for Thapa as he has been entrusted with leadership responsibility.

The Uttarakhand-born central midfielder has also cemented his place in the national team over the past four years. Adept at playing in multiple positions, Thapa has scored twice in his 24 international appearances and was a vital cog in the team that won the SAFF Championship in Maldives last month.

For CFC, the crafty footballer has scored five goals in 69 appearances and played an instrumental role in their victorious 2017-18 campaign. No wonder Thapa's versatality has garnered much recognition from senior pros like Sunil Chhetri, who view him as Indian football's future.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda ahead of ISL-8, Thapa spoke about his new role as CFC captain, the Marina Machans' preparation for the season and his aspirations to score more goals for India.

Excerpts:

Q: Congratulations on becoming the new 'Thalaivan' of Chennaiyin FC. You’re only 23 and you already have such a huge responsibility on your shoulders. How does it feel?

Thapa: I don't think much has changed for me after being appointed captain. I have been here for six years now and so it’s not hard to understand what the club wants. They want to win. And so do I. But as captain, there is an added responsibility - to grow up a little bit faster. I will still be a boy who loves football, but I will also ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. And I will always protect my team and my players.

Q: By now you must be somewhat used to staying in bio-bubbles. The conditions in Goa are also familiar to you because you played at the same venues last season. Does that make things a bit easier for you from a psychological perspective?

Thapa: I don’t think so. It’s not easy to stay in a bio-bubble. Having said that, we are used to it and we know how the feeling is [to stay in a bubble]. It’s not going to be the same as last year, but it’s still going to be very difficult.

Q: ATK Mohun Bagan were desperate to get you during the summer transfer window. Some reports suggested SC East Bengal also tried to tempt you with a lucrative offer. Why did you choose to continue with Chennaiyin FC?

Thapa: I have a year left on my contract with Chennaiyin FC. As of now, I’m only focused on this ISL season. After that I’ll think about what offers I have.

Q: In one of his recent interviews, India captain Chhetri mentioned you as his potential heir in the national team. What is your preferred position? Can we expect to see you play as a forward for India in the future?

Thapa: My preferred position is midfield. I never think I am the one who’ll always score goals. I just want to help my team win in whatever capacity that may be. What Sunil bhai said was, I can score goals. Yes, I can do the same. I can play in different positions. I played in the SAFF Cup final as a winger. I also played as a forward, a No 10, a No 6 and a No 8 in the past. Hence, playing in different positions is not a problem for me. All I want is to win games, and if I can [do that] I’ll score goals.

Q: How much will you miss the Chennaiyin FC fans this season?

Thapa: I miss them badly because I want to see them again. I want to hear them scream and chant our team’s name. It’s a different feeling altogether when they [fans] are in the stands. Everyone is missing them because their presence gives us a home advantage. Hopefully, this will end soon and they’ll return to the stadia.

Q: Chennaiyin FC haven’t won the ISL in the last three seasons. What according to you is the team lacking?

Thapa: Every team wants to win the trophy. We tried last season, but there were injury concerns in the team. I got injured in the fourth game, and so did Rafa and Isma. These injuries, you know, don’t help a team win titles. If a player gets injured in every game, it squanders the balance of your team. Despite so many problems last season, we gave our best and kept our positivity intact. It helped us reach the final in 2020, but somehow we couldn’t win it. Everyone wants to give his 100%, but we also need a bit of luck for that. Sometimes, even if we give our 100%, it won’t matter because the other teams are also here to win. They won’t give us easy points or goals.

Q: Speaking of injuries, do you think the Indian football calendar should comprise more matches so that you can keep yourself fit by getting more game time?

Thapa: We obviously need more matches so that we can stay fit and gain more experience. It will also allow us to try out different things. At least then we don’t have to sit at home for six months and do nothing. This is a big thing that we’re currently lacking and hopefully it’ll get resolved soon.

Q: Chennaiyin FC’s former coach John Gregory hailed you as the next big thing in Indian football after your victorious 2017-18 ISL campaign. Senior India footballers like Chhetri and Harmanjot Khabra have echoed the same. Do these expectations create added pressure on you or do you enjoy these compliments?

Thapa: Obviously I enjoy these remarks because they have been said by big names in Indian football. They believe in me and have shown faith in me. I enjoy these compliments thoroughly and I want to give my best in whatever way I can. Hopefully, I will do well for my team as well!

Q: Let me ask you a question on a lighter note. If you were given an opportunity to spend a whole day talking football with one of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Frenkie de Jong, whom would you choose and why?

Thapa: I’ll go with Ronaldo because for me he is the best and the most hardworking player ever. He’s one of those players who always thinks of football. He has won almost everything, so he’s the person I would choose.

Q: What is your message to the Chennaiyin FC fans back home?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Thapa: I just want to thank them for their love and support and I hope they keep supporting us. Obviously we’ll miss them badly in the stands, but hopefully all these [the pandemic] will end soon. Until then, keep supporting us and we’ll give our best. We all know what’s happening in Chennai at the moment, so let’s stay together and help each other out.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

LIVE POLL Q. Can Anirudh Thapa play as a forward for India in the future? Yes No 1 votes so far