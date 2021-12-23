ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal?

Hyderabad FC will be up against SC East Bengal in Match 39 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday, December 23.

Hyderabad FC have had a decent start to their season. They are currently in fourth place in the league table with 11 points. Meanwhile, their opponents for the night, SC East Bengal, have not had the best of times this season and are sitting at the bottom of the table with just three points.

The Nizams started their ISL 2021-22 campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC. They were quick to recover from it as they went on to beat Mumbai City FC in their next outing. In the following game Manolo Marquez's side were unable to conquer Jamshedpur FC but walked with a point.

Hyderabad FC then beat Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC before securing a hard-fought point against FC Goa.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal began their campaign rather disappointingly. The Kolkata-based club managed a draw against Jamshedpur FC in their season opener. This was followed by back-to-back defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC.

SC East Bengal showed defensive solidarity in the 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC only to see themselves slip up once again against FC Goa. The Red and Gold Brigade then managed a draw against the Kerala Blasters but suffered a 2-0 reverse against NorthEast United.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Head to Head

Hyderabad FC have been up against SC East Bengal on two occasions in the previous edition of the ISL. The first encounter ended in favor of the Nizams, who won 3-2 against the then ISL debutants. The second encounter saw both sides sharing the spoils.

When does the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

Date: December 23, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Where to watch Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra