Jamshedpur FC 0 - 3 Kerala Blasters - 4 things we learned

In match number 87 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, Jamshedpur FC beat Kerala Blasters 3-0 at the Bambolim ground in Goa. It was an important game for both teams as a win would have taken the Tuskers equal on points with table-toppers Hyderabad FC.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC will move into the second spot and claim Kerala Blasters spot with a win. The Blasters started the game in the second spot in the table while the Red Miners were fifth in the points table.

The game started as a cagey affair, with both teams unwilling to concede an early goal. Both sides tried to create a few chances but failed to do so. Jamshedpur FC were awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute when Denechandra Meitei bought down Greg Stewart inside the box. Greg Stewart made no mistake from the penalty spot to give the Red Miners the lead.

The scoreboard at half-time read 1-0 in favor of the Red Miners. The second half started just where the first half ended as Jamshedpur FC were awarded another penalty in the 46th minute when Marko Leskovic bought down Boris Singh inside the box. Greg Stewart made no mistake again to double the lead for Owen Coyle's side. Daniel Chima Chukwu made it 3-0 for the Red Miners in the 53rd minute from a Boris Singh cross to win for Jamshedpur FC.

With this, Jamshedpur FC moved into second spot while Kerala Blasters slipped to the fifth. On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Kerala Blasters continue to suffer after their Covid break

Sahal wasn't able to impact the game today (Image courtesy: ISL media)

Kerala Blasters had an 18-day-break due to Covid cases inside their bio-bubble. After the break, the Tuskers haven't continued their form. They had just one defeat before the break, but today was their second defeat in three games. They haven't been able to replicate their previous style of play, and there seem to be problems on the side that never came to notice before.

Ivan Vukomanovic needs to get his team back in shape if they want to reach the playoffs.

#3 Defensive blunders hurt Kerala Blasters

It was a tale of two penalties for Greg Stewart (Image courtesy: ISL media)

The game was neck to neck in terms of shots taken and passes. However, the scoreboard was one-sided, with 3-0 points. The main issue in today's Kerala Blasters defeat was defensive blunders.

Denechandra and Leskovic made two rash tackles inside the box, which awarded the Red Miners two penalties. The Kerala Blasters had the best defense before today's game, but today, their defense somehow let them down.

#2 Greg Stewart and Boris Singh demolish the Kerala Blasters defense

Greg Stewart was great today (Image courtesy: ISL media)

Greg Stewart has been the Red Miners' ace this season. His presence on the field has had an enormous effect on Owen Coyle's team. Boris Singh has been another great addition to Jamshedpur FC.

His runs down the right-wing have been of great attacking value for the Red Miners. Boris had a role in both of Owen Coyle's goals scored in the second half. He earned the second penalty awarded to Jamshedpur FC, and it was from his cross Chima scored the third goal of the game.

Greg Stewart was at his usual best and scored a brace today. He converted two penalties with great ease. His movement and passes were top-notch today.

#1 Owen Coyle's tactics and signings work wonders

JFC players celebrate with Chima after he scored the third goal (Image courtesy: ISL media)

During the winter transfer window, the Red Miners signed Daniel Chima Chukwu from SC East Bengal. The signing raised many eyebrows as Chima didn't have the best seasons with SC East Bengal. However, Chima scored three goals in three games for the Red Miners. His performances have shown how Owen Coyle's signings and tactics have been spot on this season.

Jamshedpur FC's coach has signed many players from other ISL sides who weren't having a great time with their previous sides and made them perform like absolute champions.

Also Read Article Continues below

His tactics have been spot on for most of the season and their position in the table is proof of their quality this season. Owen Coyle's ability to adjust his plans according to the situation and players available has been a massive advantage for the Red Miners.

Edited by shilpa17.ram